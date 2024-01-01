$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # P4999A
- Mileage 79,602 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2022 Ford F-150 XLT **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 comes equipped with these options: ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology, 3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,198 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required, Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 265/70R17 BSW A/T, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
