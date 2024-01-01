Menu
<p>AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.</p><p>ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.</p><p>PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT <a href=tel:2049905659>2049905659</a> PRIOR TO COMING IN.</p><p>BRAND NEW AFTERMARKET WHEELS AND RUBBER!</p><p>2022 FORD F-150 XLT FX4 SPORT CREW CAB 4X4 HIGH AND 4X4 LOW, IT HAS A 2.7L 6 CYLINDER ENGINE, GREAT ON GAS! 5 passenger with 75,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, PUSH TO START, FACTORY COMMAND START, DIGITAL DASH, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR PARK SENSORS, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, APPLE CAR PLAY, GPS/NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, HID HEADLIGHTS AND FOG LAMPS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $55,800 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.</p><p>FACTORY WARRANTY FROM FORD!</p><p>Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.</p>

2022 Ford F-150

75,000 KM

$55,800

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XLT FX4

2022 Ford F-150

XLT FX4

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$55,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1E82NKD12796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-XXXX

204-990-5659

$55,800

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2022 Ford F-150