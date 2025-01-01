Menu
Local Vehicle | Accident Free Experience rugged luxury with this 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT. This powerhouse combines capability and comfort, perfect for both work and play. Key highlights: - Powerful 5.0L V8 engine with 4WD for unmatched performance - FX4 Off-Road package for ultimate adventuring - SYNC 4 with 8 touchscreen and wireless smartphone integration - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking - Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort - Remote start capability for convenience in any weather - Accident-free history for peace of mind Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional truck. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the F-150 LARIATs blend of power, technology, and comfort firsthand. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Your next adventure awaits reserve your F-150 now! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.

2022 Ford F-150

42,120 KM

$59,990

2022 Ford F-150

LARIAT 5.0 Liter | 502a Sport Pack | FX4 Off Road

2022 Ford F-150

LARIAT 5.0 Liter | 502a Sport Pack | FX4 Off Road

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$59,990

42,120KM
VIN 1FTFW1E5XNKD14902

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Vehicle | Accident Free
Experience rugged luxury with this 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT. This powerhouse combines capability and comfort, perfect for both work and play.

Key highlights:
- Powerful 5.0L V8 engine with 4WD for unmatched performance
- FX4 Off-Road package for ultimate adventuring
- SYNC 4 with 8" touchscreen and wireless smartphone integration
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Remote start capability for convenience in any weather
- Accident-free history for peace of mind

Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional truck. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the F-150 LARIAT's blend of power, technology, and comfort firsthand. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Your next adventure awaits reserve your F-150 now!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Safety

Brake Assist
Rearview Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Automatic High Beam

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
cupholders
Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

SPORT
ENGINE
ECO
Tow/haul
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
5.3L V8 EcoTec3 with active fuel management
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lane-Keeping System -inc: lane-keeping alert
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Bluetooth controls
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
SYNC 4 -inc: 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
wireless phone connection
cloud connected
AppLink w/App catalog
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and digital owners manual
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal
slippery
lane-keeping aid and driver alert
deep snow/sand and mud/rut
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Pre-Collision Assist w/Automatic Emergency Braking -inc: pedestrian detection
forward collision warning and dynamic brake support
Tilt/telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio & cruise controls -inc: Active ECO fuel economy switch
direct injection and variable valve timing -inc: aluminum block construction w/FlexFuel capability *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*
Front centre armrest -inc: aux audio input
climate-controlled storage

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

