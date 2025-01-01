$59,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
LARIAT 5.0 Liter | 502a Sport Pack | FX4 Off Road
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$59,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 42,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Vehicle | Accident Free
Experience rugged luxury with this 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT. This powerhouse combines capability and comfort, perfect for both work and play.
Key highlights:
- Powerful 5.0L V8 engine with 4WD for unmatched performance
- FX4 Off-Road package for ultimate adventuring
- SYNC 4 with 8" touchscreen and wireless smartphone integration
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Remote start capability for convenience in any weather
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional truck. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the F-150 LARIAT's blend of power, technology, and comfort firsthand. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Your next adventure awaits reserve your F-150 now!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Interior
Security
Additional Features
204-661-9555