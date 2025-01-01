Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-204-900-8266 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer Permit #4697

2022 Ford F-150

45,267 KM

2022 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival**

12656160

2022 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
45,267KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E82NKF14747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,267 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-204-900-8266 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer Permit #4697

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Seat-Massage
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

