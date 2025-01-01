$52,945+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
LARIAT Sport 502a Pack | Moonroof | FX4 Off Road
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$52,945
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 100,321 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the power and versatility of the 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT. This rugged truck combines style, performance, and advanced features to elevate your driving experience.
Key highlights:
- Powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Sport 502a Package for enhanced aesthetics and functionality
- Luxurious moonroof for an open-air driving experience
- FX4 Off-Road package for superior all-terrain performance
- Carbonized Grey Metallic exterior with sleek black interior
- Advanced safety features including airbag occupancy sensor and curtain airbags
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
Don't miss out on this exceptional used F-150. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of power, comfort, and technology. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your F-150 LARIAT now and elevate your driving experience!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Birchwood Ford
204-661-9555