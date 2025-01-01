Menu
Experience the power and versatility of the 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT. This rugged truck combines style, performance, and advanced features to elevate your driving experience. Key highlights: - Powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD capability - Sport 502a Package for enhanced aesthetics and functionality - Luxurious moonroof for an open-air driving experience - FX4 Off-Road package for superior all-terrain performance - Carbonized Grey Metallic exterior with sleek black interior - Advanced safety features including airbag occupancy sensor and curtain airbags - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity - Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers Dont miss out on this exceptional used F-150. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of power, comfort, and technology. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your F-150 LARIAT now and elevate your driving experience! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2022 Ford F-150

100,321 KM

12696261

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Used
100,321KM
VIN 1FTFW1E51NFA75491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the power and versatility of the 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT. This rugged truck combines style, performance, and advanced features to elevate your driving experience.

Key highlights:
- Powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Sport 502a Package for enhanced aesthetics and functionality
- Luxurious moonroof for an open-air driving experience
- FX4 Off-Road package for superior all-terrain performance
- Carbonized Grey Metallic exterior with sleek black interior
- Advanced safety features including airbag occupancy sensor and curtain airbags
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers

Don't miss out on this exceptional used F-150. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of power, comfort, and technology. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your F-150 LARIAT now and elevate your driving experience!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Exterior

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

