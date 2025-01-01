$56,768+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
LARIAT 502A Sport | 5.0 Liter | 6 1/2 Foot Box | Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 66,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the pinnacle of American engineering with this 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT. With its powerful 5.0L V8 engine and 4WD capability, this truck is ready for any challenge you throw its way.
- Luxurious interior featuring black leather and a panoramic moonroof
- Advanced safety features including Lane-Keeping System and Pre-Collision Assist
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity on the go
- Spacious crew cab with seating for 5 and ample cargo space
- Remote start for added convenience in any weather
- Blind Spot Detection for enhanced safety on busy highways
- Impressive fuel economy for its class at 14.8L/100km in the city
Don't miss out on this exceptional Ford F-150. Contact Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of power, comfort, and technology. Whether you're looking to make a purchase or have questions, our team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect truck for your needs. Visit www.birchwoodford.ca to explore financing options and start your journey with this outstanding F-150 LARIAT.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
