Experience the pinnacle of American engineering with this 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT. With its powerful 5.0L V8 engine and 4WD capability, this truck is ready for any challenge you throw its way. - Luxurious interior featuring black leather and a panoramic moonroof - Advanced safety features including Lane-Keeping System and Pre-Collision Assist - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity on the go - Spacious crew cab with seating for 5 and ample cargo space - Remote start for added convenience in any weather - Blind Spot Detection for enhanced safety on busy highways - Impressive fuel economy for its class at 14.8L/100km in the city Dont miss out on this exceptional Ford F-150. Contact Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of power, comfort, and technology. Whether youre looking to make a purchase or have questions, our team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect truck for your needs. Visit www.birchwoodford.ca to explore financing options and start your journey with this outstanding F-150 LARIAT. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Dealer permit #4454

2022 Ford F-150

66,400 KM

$56,768

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

LARIAT 502A Sport | 5.0 Liter | 6 1/2 Foot Box | Moonroof

12854393

2022 Ford F-150

LARIAT 502A Sport | 5.0 Liter | 6 1/2 Foot Box | Moonroof

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$56,768

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,400KM
VIN 1FTFW1E59NFB83180

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,400 KM

Experience the pinnacle of American engineering with this 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT. With its powerful 5.0L V8 engine and 4WD capability, this truck is ready for any challenge you throw its way.

- Luxurious interior featuring black leather and a panoramic moonroof
- Advanced safety features including Lane-Keeping System and Pre-Collision Assist
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity on the go
- Spacious crew cab with seating for 5 and ample cargo space
- Remote start for added convenience in any weather
- Blind Spot Detection for enhanced safety on busy highways
- Impressive fuel economy for its class at 14.8L/100km in the city

Don't miss out on this exceptional Ford F-150. Contact Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of power, comfort, and technology. Whether you're looking to make a purchase or have questions, our team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect truck for your needs. Visit www.birchwoodford.ca to explore financing options and start your journey with this outstanding F-150 LARIAT.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Engine Immobilizer
cupholders
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

null
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lane-Keeping System -inc: lane-keeping alert
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Bluetooth controls
lane-keeping aid and driver alert
Pre-Collision Assist w/Automatic Emergency Braking -inc: pedestrian detection
forward collision warning and dynamic brake support
Tilt/telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio & cruise controls -inc: Active ECO fuel economy switch
Front centre armrest -inc: aux audio input
climate-controlled storage

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

