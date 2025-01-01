Menu
2022 Ford F-150

108,305 KM

Details

$39,500

+ taxes & licensing
12978304

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
108,305KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP5NKD65432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Antimatter Blue Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black w/Medium Dark Slate
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25340
  • Mileage 108,305 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

