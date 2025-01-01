$39,500+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XTR
Location
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$39,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,305KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP5NKD65432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue[Antimatter Blue Metallic]
- Interior Colour Black w/Medium Dark Slate
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25340
- Mileage 108,305 KM
2022 Ford F-150