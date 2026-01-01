$41,634+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4 Supercrew | Accident Free | Low Kilometers !
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4 Supercrew | Accident Free | Low Kilometers !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$41,634
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black w/Medium Dark Slate
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 67,445 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew is a clean, capable half-ton with low kilometres and a verified accident-free history exactly what serious truck buyers are looking for. Whether you're hauling, towing, or tackling mixed road conditions, this rig is ready without the new-truck price tag.
Key Highlights:
- Accident-free history with only 67,445 km well below average for a 2022
- 4x4 SuperCrew with short bed ideal combo of passenger room and manoeuvrability
- 3.3L V6 with flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop for everyday efficiency
- Part-time four-wheel drive for confident handling on varied terrain
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot keeps you and your crew connected on the go
- Full Safety Canopy curtain airbag system plus back-up camera for added peace of mind
- Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake useful on job sites and uneven ground
- Space White Metallic exterior with Black/Medium Dark Slate interior a sharp, clean look
Ready to put this F-150 to work? Visit us at Birchwood Ford or browse online at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this truck, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is here to help reach out anytime and we'll make the process straightforward and hassle-free.
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Birchwood Ford
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204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-661-9555