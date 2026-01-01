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This 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew is a clean, capable half-ton with low kilometres and a verified accident-free history exactly what serious truck buyers are looking for. Whether youre hauling, towing, or tackling mixed road conditions, this rig is ready without the new-truck price tag. Key Highlights: - Accident-free history with only 67,445 km well below average for a 2022 - 4x4 SuperCrew with short bed ideal combo of passenger room and manoeuvrability - 3.3L V6 with flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop for everyday efficiency - Part-time four-wheel drive for confident handling on varied terrain - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot keeps you and your crew connected on the go - Full Safety Canopy curtain airbag system plus back-up camera for added peace of mind - Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake useful on job sites and uneven ground - Space White Metallic exterior with Black/Medium Dark Slate interior a sharp, clean look Ready to put this F-150 to work? Visit us at Birchwood Ford or browse online at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this truck, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is here to help reach out anytime and well make the process straightforward and hassle-free. Dealer permit #4454

2022 Ford F-150

67,445 KM

Details Description Features

$41,634

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 Supercrew | Accident Free | Low Kilometers !

Watch This Vehicle
14099659

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 Supercrew | Accident Free | Low Kilometers !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14099659
  2. 14099659
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Sale

$41,634

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
67,445KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB1NKF11555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black w/Medium Dark Slate
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,445 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew is a clean, capable half-ton with low kilometres and a verified accident-free history exactly what serious truck buyers are looking for. Whether you're hauling, towing, or tackling mixed road conditions, this rig is ready without the new-truck price tag.

Key Highlights:
- Accident-free history with only 67,445 km well below average for a 2022
- 4x4 SuperCrew with short bed ideal combo of passenger room and manoeuvrability
- 3.3L V6 with flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop for everyday efficiency
- Part-time four-wheel drive for confident handling on varied terrain
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot keeps you and your crew connected on the go
- Full Safety Canopy curtain airbag system plus back-up camera for added peace of mind
- Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake useful on job sites and uneven ground
- Space White Metallic exterior with Black/Medium Dark Slate interior a sharp, clean look

Ready to put this F-150 to work? Visit us at Birchwood Ford or browse online at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this truck, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is here to help reach out anytime and we'll make the process straightforward and hassle-free.
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Exterior

Front license plate bracket

Interior

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology
Standard in provinces where required

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$41,634

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2022 Ford F-150