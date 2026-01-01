$26,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Cab 5.5 ft. box l Local MB Vehicle l AppleCarplay / Android Auto l Back Up cam l BSM/LKAS
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Cab 5.5 ft. box l Local MB Vehicle l AppleCarplay / Android Auto l Back Up cam l BSM/LKAS
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$26,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
85,898KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP4NKD79614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4859
- Mileage 85,898 KM
Vehicle Description
MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE2.7L EcoBoost V6 Engine
10-Speed Automatic Transmission
Four-Wheel Drive
Electronic Locking Rear Differential
Trailer Tow Package
Drive Mode Select
Electric Power Steering
Auto Start/Stop System
Tow Hitch Receiver with 4-Pin ConnectorSAFETYBlind Spot Monitoring
Lane Keeping Assist System
Forward Collision Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Rear Door Locks
Automatic HeadlightsTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTApple CarPlay
Android Auto
SYNC Infotainment System
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Connectivity
USB Charging Ports
Voice Command System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Digital Driver Information DisplayCOMFORT / INTERIORSuperCrew Cab
Cloth Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Split Folding Rear Seats
Rear Seat Air Vents
Center Console Storage
Front and Rear Cupholders
Adjustable Driver SeatEXTERIOR / STYLINGAlloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Chrome Front Grille
Chrome Bumpers
Body Colour Mirrors
Running Boards
Tinted Glass
Cargo Bed Lighting
Tailgate Step
Black Exterior TrimOFF ROAD / CAPABILITY4X4 Capability
Electronic Locking Rear Differential
Trailer Tow Capability
Drive Mode Select
Off-Road Suspension
Hill Descent Control
Skid PlatesDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4859
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self
10-Speed Automatic Transmission
Four-Wheel Drive
Electronic Locking Rear Differential
Trailer Tow Package
Drive Mode Select
Electric Power Steering
Auto Start/Stop System
Tow Hitch Receiver with 4-Pin ConnectorSAFETYBlind Spot Monitoring
Lane Keeping Assist System
Forward Collision Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Rear Door Locks
Automatic HeadlightsTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTApple CarPlay
Android Auto
SYNC Infotainment System
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Connectivity
USB Charging Ports
Voice Command System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Digital Driver Information DisplayCOMFORT / INTERIORSuperCrew Cab
Cloth Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Split Folding Rear Seats
Rear Seat Air Vents
Center Console Storage
Front and Rear Cupholders
Adjustable Driver SeatEXTERIOR / STYLINGAlloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Chrome Front Grille
Chrome Bumpers
Body Colour Mirrors
Running Boards
Tinted Glass
Cargo Bed Lighting
Tailgate Step
Black Exterior TrimOFF ROAD / CAPABILITY4X4 Capability
Electronic Locking Rear Differential
Trailer Tow Capability
Drive Mode Select
Off-Road Suspension
Hill Descent Control
Skid PlatesDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4859
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
Call Dealer
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
$26,980
+ taxes & licensing>
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2022 Ford F-150