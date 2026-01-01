2022 Ford F-150

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MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE2.7L EcoBoost V6 Engine<br data-start=in.49in. data-end=in.52in. /> 10-Speed Automatic Transmission<br data-start=in.83in. data-end=in.86in. /> Four-Wheel Drive<br data-start=in.102in. data-end=in.105in. /> Electronic Locking Rear Differential<br data-start=in.141in. data-end=in.144in. /> Trailer Tow Package<br data-start=in.163in. data-end=in.166in. /> Drive Mode Select<br data-start=in.183in. data-end=in.186in. /> Electric Power Steering<br data-start=in.209in. data-end=in.212in. /> Auto Start/Stop System<br data-start=in.234in. data-end=in.237in. /> Tow Hitch Receiver with 4-Pin ConnectorSAFETYBlind Spot Monitoring<br data-start=in.309in. data-end=in.312in. /> Lane Keeping Assist System<br data-start=in.338in. data-end=in.341in. /> Forward Collision Warning<br data-start=in.366in. data-end=in.369in. /> Automatic Emergency Braking<br data-start=in.396in. data-end=in.399in. /> Rear View Camera<br data-start=in.415in. data-end=in.418in. /> Rear Parking Sensors<br data-start=in.438in. data-end=in.441in. /> Electronic Stability Control<br data-start=in.469in. data-end=in.472in. /> Traction Control<br data-start=in.488in. data-end=in.491in. /> ABS Brakes<br data-start=in.501in. data-end=in.504in. /> Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br data-start=in.535in. data-end=in.538in. /> Advanced Airbag System<br data-start=in.560in. data-end=in.563in. /> Child Safety Rear Door Locks<br data-start=in.591in. data-end=in.594in. /> Automatic HeadlightsTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTApple CarPlay<br data-start=in.658in. data-end=in.661in. /> Android Auto<br data-start=in.673in. data-end=in.676in. /> SYNC Infotainment System<br data-start=in.700in. data-end=in.703in. /> Touchscreen Display<br data-start=in.722in. data-end=in.725in. /> Bluetooth Connectivity<br data-start=in.747in. data-end=in.750in. /> USB Charging Ports<br data-start=in.768in. data-end=in.771in. /> Voice Command System<br data-start=in.791in. data-end=in.794in. /> Steering Wheel Audio Controls<br data-start=in.823in. data-end=in.826in. /> Cruise Control<br data-start=in.840in. data-end=in.843in. /> Remote Keyless Entry<br data-start=in.863in. data-end=in.866in. /> Digital Driver Information DisplayCOMFORT / INTERIORSuperCrew Cab<br data-start=in.937in. data-end=in.940in. /> Cloth Seats<br data-start=in.951in. data-end=in.954in. /> Air Conditioning<br data-start=in.970in. data-end=in.973in. /> Power Windows<br data-start=in.986in. data-end=in.989in. /> Power Door Locks<br data-start=in.1005in. data-end=in.1008in. /> Power Mirrors<br data-start=in.1021in. data-end=in.1024in. /> Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel<br data-start=in.1056in. data-end=in.1059in. /> Split Folding Rear Seats<br data-start=in.1083in. data-end=in.1086in. /> Rear Seat Air Vents<br data-start=in.1105in. data-end=in.1108in. /> Center Console Storage<br data-start=in.1130in. data-end=in.1133in. /> Front and Rear Cupholders<br data-start=in.1158in. data-end=in.1161in. /> Adjustable Driver SeatEXTERIOR / STYLINGAlloy Wheels<br data-start=in.1219in. data-end=in.1222in. /> Automatic Headlights<br data-start=in.1242in. data-end=in.1245in. /> Chrome Front Grille<br data-start=in.1264in. data-end=in.1267in. /> Chrome Bumpers<br data-start=in.1281in. data-end=in.1284in. /> Body Colour Mirrors<br data-start=in.1303in. data-end=in.1306in. /> Running Boards<br data-start=in.1320in. data-end=in.1323in. /> Tinted Glass<br data-start=in.1335in. data-end=in.1338in. /> Cargo Bed Lighting<br data-start=in.1356in. data-end=in.1359in. /> Tailgate Step<br data-start=in.1372in. data-end=in.1375in. /> Black Exterior TrimOFF ROAD / CAPABILITY4X4 Capability<br data-start=in.1435in. data-end=in.1438in. /> Electronic Locking Rear Differential<br data-start=in.1474in. data-end=in.1477in. /> Trailer Tow Capability<br data-start=in.1499in. data-end=in.1502in. /> Drive Mode Select<br data-start=in.1519in. data-end=in.1522in. /> Off-Road Suspension<br data-start=in.1541in. data-end=in.1544in. /> Hill Descent Control<br data-start=in.1564in. data-end=in.1567in. /> Skid PlatesDEALER PERMIT #4611<br data-start=in.1601in. data-end=in.1604in. /> Stock Number#4859<br data-start=in.1621in. data-end=in.1624in. /> McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB<br><br> IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self

2022 Ford F-150

85,898 KM

Details Description

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Cab 5.5 ft. box l Local MB Vehicle l AppleCarplay / Android Auto l Back Up cam l BSM/LKAS

Watch This Vehicle
14117104

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Cab 5.5 ft. box l Local MB Vehicle l AppleCarplay / Android Auto l Back Up cam l BSM/LKAS

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

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Contact Seller

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
85,898KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP4NKD79614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4859
  • Mileage 85,898 KM

Vehicle Description

MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE2.7L EcoBoost V6 Engine
10-Speed Automatic Transmission
Four-Wheel Drive
Electronic Locking Rear Differential
Trailer Tow Package
Drive Mode Select
Electric Power Steering
Auto Start/Stop System
Tow Hitch Receiver with 4-Pin ConnectorSAFETYBlind Spot Monitoring
Lane Keeping Assist System
Forward Collision Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Rear Door Locks
Automatic HeadlightsTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTApple CarPlay
Android Auto
SYNC Infotainment System
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Connectivity
USB Charging Ports
Voice Command System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Digital Driver Information DisplayCOMFORT / INTERIORSuperCrew Cab
Cloth Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Split Folding Rear Seats
Rear Seat Air Vents
Center Console Storage
Front and Rear Cupholders
Adjustable Driver SeatEXTERIOR / STYLINGAlloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Chrome Front Grille
Chrome Bumpers
Body Colour Mirrors
Running Boards
Tinted Glass
Cargo Bed Lighting
Tailgate Step
Black Exterior TrimOFF ROAD / CAPABILITY4X4 Capability
Electronic Locking Rear Differential
Trailer Tow Capability
Drive Mode Select
Off-Road Suspension
Hill Descent Control
Skid PlatesDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4859
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

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204-298-XXXX

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204-298-8938

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$26,980

+ taxes & licensing>

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2022 Ford F-150