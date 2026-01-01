$56,656+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
LARIAT 502A Sport | 5.0 Liter | Previous Lease | Low Kilometers !
2022 Ford F-150
LARIAT 502A Sport | 5.0 Liter | Previous Lease | Low Kilometers !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$56,656
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 36,872 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a capable, well-equipped half-ton that doesn't compromise on comfort or technology, this 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT in Oxford White delivers exactly that. With the 502A Sport package, a 5.0L V8, a moonroof, and just 36,872 km on the clock all with one owner and a clean accident history this truck is ready to work and play without skipping a beat.
- 5.0L V8 engine with Flex Fuel capability and 4WD for serious capability on and off the road
- 502A Sport Package upgrade adds sport-inspired styling and enhanced features beyond the standard LARIAT trim
- Moonroof for an open, airy driving experience year-round
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot keeps you and your crew connected on the go
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering and Hill Descent Control for confident handling in any terrain
- Comprehensive airbag system including side-mounted, curtain, and front airbags for full cabin protection
- Remote keyless entry with content theft system and engine immobilizer for added peace of mind
- One owner, accident-free history a truck you can trust from day one
Come experience this F-150 for yourself at Birchwood Ford. Whether you're ready to reserve it, start your purchase online, or simply want to ask a few questions before booking a test drive, our team is here to make the process straightforward and enjoyable. Reach out or visit us at birchwoodford.ca we'd love to help you get behind the wheel.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
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204-661-9555