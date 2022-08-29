Menu
2022 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

$85,850

+ tax & licensing
$85,850

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew **New Arrival**

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$85,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9049375
  • Stock #: P4438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UM
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P4438
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT SuperCrew **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6 3.5 L engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 features the following options: ENGINE: 3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID V6 -inc: GVWR: 3,334 kg (7,350 lb) Payload Package, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio,, Wheels: 18" Machined-Aluminum -inc: magnetic painted pockets, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 275/65R18 BSW A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Tailgate Rear Cargo Access. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE: 3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID V6 -inc: GVWR: 3 334 kg (7 350 lb) Payload Package Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

