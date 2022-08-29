Menu
2022 Ford F-150

3,100 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

XL

2022 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

3,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9099022
  • Stock #: 22408
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB1NKD46624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Oxford White]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,100 KM

