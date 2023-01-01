2022 Ford F-150

Listing ID: 9539167

9539167 Stock #: 22W1E299A

22W1E299A VIN: 1FTFW1E83NFC43304

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 333 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Convenience Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 CD Player Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.