Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford F-150

333 KM

Details Description Features

$65,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$65,898

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

XLT | 4x4 | 302A | Super Crew 145

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

XLT | 4x4 | 302A | Super Crew 145

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 9539167
  2. 9539167
Contact Seller

$65,898

+ taxes & licensing

333KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9539167
  • Stock #: 22W1E299A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E83NFC43304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 333 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

4WD.

Odometer is 25289 kilometers below market average! White 2022 Ford F-150 4WD 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Intermittent Wipers
MP3 CD Player
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

2016 Honda Civic Sed...
 87,536 KM
$16,595 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 333 KM
$65,898 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge Titan...
 56,864 KM
$39,925 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory