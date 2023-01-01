$65,898+ tax & licensing
$65,898
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2022 Ford F-150
2022 Ford F-150
XLT | 4x4 | 302A | Super Crew 145
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$65,898
+ taxes & licensing
333KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9539167
- Stock #: 22W1E299A
- VIN: 1FTFW1E83NFC43304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 333 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD.
Odometer is 25289 kilometers below market average! White 2022 Ford F-150 4WD 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Intermittent Wipers
MP3 CD Player
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9