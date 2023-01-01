$73,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$73,000
+ taxes & licensing
Audi Winnipeg
204-977-6873
2022 Ford F-150
2022 Ford F-150
LARIAT | 502A | Sunroof | FX4 | Power Tailgate
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$73,000
+ taxes & licensing
12,130KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9587266
- Stock #: 264100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,130 KM
Vehicle Description
LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
360 degree camera
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD)
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
Requires Subscription
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers Skid Plates Monotube Rear Shocks Rock Crawl Mode 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control
SPACE WHITE METALLIC
RADIO: B&O UNLEASHED SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN -inc: HD Radio and 18 speakers including subwoofer
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
BLACK LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver seat and multi-adjustable power front passenger power lumbar diver/passenger memory driver's seat and flow through console w/floor shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Audi Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8