2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Listing ID: 10085022

10085022 Stock #: F54P3U

F54P3U VIN: 1FT6W1EV1NWG03692

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 16,351 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Permanent locking hubs Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Full-Time All-Wheel HD Front Shock Absorbers and Gas-Pressurized Rear Shock Absorbers GVWR: 3,742 kgs (8,250 lbs) 1013.8 Kgs Maximum Payload 9.61 Axle Ratio Safety Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera Cargo Bed Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Front Camera w/Washer Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Evasion Assist Ford Co-Pilot360 - PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 - Lane Centering Interior Compass POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Forward sensing system Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start Plastic Floor Trim Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Smart Device Remote Engine Start Urethane Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Digital Appearance Pickup Cargo Box And Cargo Space Lights Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Traction Battery Level, Power/Regen, Traction Battery Temperature and Trip Odometer Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 10 120V AC Power Outlets 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 10 120V AC Power Outlets Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Illuminated running boards LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Aluminum Spare Wheel Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Aluminum Panels Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Wheels: 20" Alloy Dark Carbonized Grey Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 911 Assist Parking Aid Sensor 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off wireless phone connection cloud connected AppLink w/App catalog wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 12" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability information on demand panel

