2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

16,351 KM

Details Description Features

$107,601

+ tax & licensing
$107,601

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

XLT Dual Motor Extended Range | Local Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

XLT Dual Motor Extended Range | Local Vehicle

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$107,601

+ taxes & licensing

16,351KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10085022
  • Stock #: F54P3U
  • VIN: 1FT6W1EV1NWG03692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,351 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum 710A | SYNC 4 | Moonroof Electric ZEV 563hp Single-Speed Automatic AWD Star White Metallic Tri-Coat

Clean CARFAX!
Key Features

- 4WD
- Dual Motor Extended Range
- Twin Panel Moonroof
- SYNC 4
- Heated & Ventilated Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Memory Driver Seat
- Wireless Charger
- B&O Audio System
- Power Adjust Pedals w/Memory
- Dual Zone A/C

Safety Features

- 360 Camera
- Blind Spot Information System
- Lane Keeping System
- Post-Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Assist
- Rear View Camera
- Reverse Brake Assist
- Reverse Sensing System

18 Speakers, ABS Brakes, Adjustable Pedals, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Auto Tilt-Away Steering Wheel, Automatic Temperature Control, Brake Assist, Delay-Off Headlights, Equipment Group 710A Standard, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seat, Navigation system: SYNC 4 Connected Navigation (w/Free 3-Year Trial), Occupant Sensing Airbag, Pedal Memory, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Moonroof, Power Passenger Seat, Power Windows, Radio Data System, Radio: B&O Unleashed Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Step Bumper, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Memory, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 4A w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Ventilated Front Seats.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
HD Front Shock Absorbers and Gas-Pressurized Rear Shock Absorbers
GVWR: 3,742 kgs (8,250 lbs)
1013.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
9.61 Axle Ratio

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Front Camera w/Washer
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 - Lane Centering

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Forward sensing system
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Plastic Floor Trim
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital Appearance
Pickup Cargo Box And Cargo Space Lights
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Traction Battery Level, Power/Regen, Traction Battery Temperature and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 10 120V AC Power Outlets
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 10 120V AC Power Outlets

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Illuminated running boards
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" Alloy Dark Carbonized Grey

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
Parking Aid Sensor
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
wireless phone connection
cloud connected
AppLink w/App catalog
wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 12" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
information on demand panel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

