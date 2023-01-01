Menu
2022 Ford F-250

49,000 KM

Details Description

$78,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Super Duty FX4 PowerStroke! Htd Bucket Seats & Big Screen!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

49,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10138341
  • Stock #: DT8736
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BTXNEE27552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 6.7L POWERSTROKE w/ FX4 OFFROAD & CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE! *** SPORT CONSOLE W/ HEATED BUCKET SEATS!! *** ONE OWNER & EXCELLENT HISTORY!! *** Fully accessorized and heavily upgraded Power Stroke diesel... Ford factory warranty included to 160,000 kilometers! Tonneau cover......Spray-in Bed Liner......Chrome Step Bars......Lariat-Style Sport Console......Bucket Seats......Heated Seats......Power Adjustable Seats......Large Multimedia Touchscreen System......FX4 Offroad Package w/ upgraded suspension......Hill Descent Control......Chrome Appearance Package (Bumpers, Grille, Handles, Mirrors)......Power extending tow mirrors...... Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This 2022 F-250 comes with custom fit mats, and the balance of Factory 160,000 KM FORD WARRANTY!! Now sale priced at just $78,800 with financing and extended warranty options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

