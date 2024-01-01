$57,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW FX4 6.5FT
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
$57,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.
FACTORY FORD WARRANTY!
2022 FORD F-250 SUPERDUTY CREW CAB 6.5FT BOX 4X4 HIGH AND 4X4 LOW, IT HAS A 6.2L 8 CYLINDER ENGINE, 6 passenger with ONLY 55,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, FACTORY COMMAND START, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR PARK SENSORS, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, APPLE CAR PLAY, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $57,800 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.
Vehicle Features
204-990-5659