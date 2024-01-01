Menu
<p>AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.</p><p>ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.</p><p>PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT <a href=tel:2049905659>2049905659</a> PRIOR TO COMING IN.</p><p>FACTORY FORD WARRANTY!</p><p>2022 FORD F-250 SUPERDUTY CREW CAB 6.5FT BOX 4X4 HIGH AND 4X4 LOW, IT HAS A 6.2L 8 CYLINDER ENGINE, 6 passenger with ONLY 55,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, FACTORY COMMAND START, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR PARK SENSORS, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, APPLE CAR PLAY, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $57,800 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.</p><p>Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.</p>

2022 Ford F-250

55,000 KM

$57,800

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW FX4 6.5FT

2022 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW FX4 6.5FT

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$57,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,000KM
VIN 1FT7W2B6XNED07406

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Tan
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 55,000 KM

AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.

FACTORY FORD WARRANTY!

2022 FORD F-250 SUPERDUTY CREW CAB 6.5FT BOX 4X4 HIGH AND 4X4 LOW, IT HAS A 6.2L 8 CYLINDER ENGINE, 6 passenger with ONLY 55,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, FACTORY COMMAND START, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR PARK SENSORS, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, APPLE CAR PLAY, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $57,800 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$57,800

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2022 Ford F-250