$57,483+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT 7.3 L DEVCT NA PFI V8 ENGINE
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$57,483
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,528KM
VIN 1FT7W2BN2NEE72700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 6617
- Mileage 68,528 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
| One Owner, | Local Trade, | Non Smoker, | Apple Carplay, | Android Auto, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Angular Bright Polished Running Boards, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat/Lumbar Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Weather Floor Mats w/o Carpet, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Autolock/Auto Unlock, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles, Chrome Exhaust Tip, Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat w/Recline, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic-Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fixed Rear-Window w/Defrost, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package, Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Passenger Seats, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Order Code 603A, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Gas & Brake Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear-Window w/Defrost, PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Heat, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Privacy Glass, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM MP3 Player w/Digital Clock, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, SecuriCode Driver's Side Keyless Entry Keypad, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Chrome Mirror Caps, Unique FX4 Off-Road Box Decal, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation, Wheels: 18 Aluminum PVD, XLT Premium Package.
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS -inc: Heavy-Duty Alternator (240 Amp)
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
Call Dealer
204-284-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Ford F-250