2022 Ford F-250

Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<br /><br />| One Owner, | Local Trade, | Non Smoker, | Apple Carplay, | Android Auto, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Angular Bright Polished Running Boards, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat/Lumbar Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Weather Floor Mats w/o Carpet, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Autolock/Auto Unlock, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles, Chrome Exhaust Tip, Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat w/Recline, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic-Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fixed Rear-Window w/Defrost, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package, Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Passenger Seats, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Order Code 603A, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Gas & Brake Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear-Window w/Defrost, PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Heat, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Privacy Glass, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM MP3 Player w/Digital Clock, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, SecuriCode Drivers Side Keyless Entry Keypad, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Chrome Mirror Caps, Unique FX4 Off-Road Box Decal, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation, Wheels: 18 Aluminum PVD, XLT Premium Package.<br /><br />Agate Black Metallic 2022 Ford F-250SD XLT 7.3 L DEVCT NA PFI V8 ENGINE 4WD 2V 10-Speed Automatic<br /><br /><br />For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

2022 Ford F-250

68,528 KM

Details Description Features

$57,483

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT 7.3 L DEVCT NA PFI V8 ENGINE

Watch This Vehicle
12564632

2022 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT 7.3 L DEVCT NA PFI V8 ENGINE

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

Contact Seller

$57,483

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,528KM
VIN 1FT7W2BN2NEE72700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 6617
  • Mileage 68,528 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

| One Owner, | Local Trade, | Non Smoker, | Apple Carplay, | Android Auto, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Angular Bright Polished Running Boards, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat/Lumbar Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Weather Floor Mats w/o Carpet, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Autolock/Auto Unlock, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles, Chrome Exhaust Tip, Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat w/Recline, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic-Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fixed Rear-Window w/Defrost, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package, Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Passenger Seats, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Order Code 603A, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Gas & Brake Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear-Window w/Defrost, PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Heat, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Privacy Glass, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM MP3 Player w/Digital Clock, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, SecuriCode Driver's Side Keyless Entry Keypad, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Chrome Mirror Caps, Unique FX4 Off-Road Box Decal, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation, Wheels: 18 Aluminum PVD, XLT Premium Package.

Agate Black Metallic 2022 Ford F-250SD XLT 7.3 L DEVCT NA PFI V8 ENGINE 4WD 2V 10-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS -inc: Heavy-Duty Alternator (240 Amp)
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Used 2024 Ford F-150 XLT local trade clean carfax one owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Ford F-150 XLT local trade clean carfax one owner 9,356 KM $61,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Blazer 3.6 2LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Chevrolet Blazer 3.6 2LT 36,180 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT CLEAN CARFAX LOACL TRADE 5.0L ENGINE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT CLEAN CARFAX LOACL TRADE 5.0L ENGINE 116,574 KM $46,771 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,483

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2022 Ford F-250