$94,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW LARIAT TREMOR Off-Road Pkg - LOADED !!!
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW LARIAT TREMOR Off-Road Pkg - LOADED !!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$94,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,960KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT8W3BT5NEE72540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10285WAV
- Mileage 38,960 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** AGATE BLACK METALLIC FORD SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW LARIAT TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE *** HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, REMOTE START *** 12.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, NAVIGATION!! *** Introducing the 2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 featuring the Tremor Package- the ultimate beast for those who demand unmatched power and rugged capability. This heavy-duty truck is engineered to conquer the toughest terrains and the heaviest loads, making it the ideal choice for work and adventure alike! The Tremor Package enhances the F-350 with off-road prowess to tackle any terrain! Inside, the F-350 offers a refined and spacious cabin equipped with technology such as HEATED SEATS......VENTILATED SEATS......LEATHER INTERIOR......12.0 Inch Touchscreen......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......Navigation......360 DEGREE CAMERA......Reverse Camera......REMOTE START......TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE (Wheel-Lip Moldings......Unique Front Air Dam......Limited-Slip Front Differential......Electronic-Locking Rear Differential......Unique Front Springs for Increased Ride Height......Front & Rear Performance Shocks......Transfer Case......Fuel Tank Skid Plates......Extended Axle Vent Tubes......Low Profile Off-Road Running Boards......Rock Crawl Drive Mode......Trail Control......TREMOR Box Decals......Lane-Keeping Alert w/ Driver Alert System......)......BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM......Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking......Digital Vehicle Information Center......DUAL-CLIMATE CONTROL......Rear Privacy Glass......Power Windows......Power-Sliding Rear Window w/ Defroster......POWER SEATS......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror......Rear Center Folding Arm Rest w/ Cupholders......Keyless Entry......Push-Button Engine Ignition......6.7L V8 Engine......Automatic Transmission......18 INCH WHEELS w/ NEXEN ROADIAN ATX TIRES!!
This heavy duty truck comes with the original Owner's Manual and only 35,750 KILOMETERS!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
This heavy duty truck comes with the original Owner's Manual and only 35,750 KILOMETERS!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal tow/haul eco deep sand/snow and slippery (STD)
Front collision mitigation
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking and intelligent oil-life monitor 240 Amp Alternator (67D) 34 Gallon Fuel Tank GVWR: 11 500 lb Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio Dual 78-AH 750 CCA ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2019 Jeep Cherokee North 121,500 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 109,250 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 2500 Laramie 100,750 KM $62,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$94,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2022 Ford F-350