2022 Ford F-350

*** AGATE BLACK METALLIC FORD SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW LARIAT TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE *** HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, REMOTE START *** 12.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, NAVIGATION!! *** Introducing the 2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 featuring the Tremor Package- the ultimate beast for those who demand unmatched power and rugged capability. This heavy-duty truck is engineered to conquer the toughest terrains and the heaviest loads, making it the ideal choice for work and adventure alike! The Tremor Package enhances the F-350 with off-road prowess to tackle any terrain! Inside, the F-350 offers a refined and spacious cabin equipped with technology such as HEATED SEATS......VENTILATED SEATS......LEATHER INTERIOR......12.0 Inch Touchscreen......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......Navigation......360 DEGREE CAMERA......Reverse Camera......REMOTE START......TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE (Wheel-Lip Moldings......Unique Front Air Dam......Limited-Slip Front Differential......Electronic-Locking Rear Differential......Unique Front Springs for Increased Ride Height......Front & Rear Performance Shocks......Transfer Case......Fuel Tank Skid Plates......Extended Axle Vent Tubes......Low Profile Off-Road Running Boards......Rock Crawl Drive Mode......Trail Control......TREMOR Box Decals......Lane-Keeping Alert w/ Driver Alert System......)......BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM......Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking......Digital Vehicle Information Center......DUAL-CLIMATE CONTROL......Rear Privacy Glass......Power Windows......Power-Sliding Rear Window w/ Defroster......POWER SEATS......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror......Rear Center Folding Arm Rest w/ Cupholders......Keyless Entry......Push-Button Engine Ignition......6.7L V8 Engine......Automatic Transmission......18 INCH WHEELS w/ NEXEN ROADIAN ATX TIRES!!

This heavy duty truck comes with the original Owners Manual and only 35,750 KILOMETERS!!

2022 Ford F-350

38,960 KM

Auto Show Sales & Finance

VIN 1FT8W3BT5NEE72540

204-560-6292

38,960KM
  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal tow/haul eco deep sand/snow and slippery (STD)
Front collision mitigation
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking and intelligent oil-life monitor 240 Amp Alternator (67D) 34 Gallon Fuel Tank GVWR: 11 500 lb Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio Dual 78-AH 750 CCA ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

