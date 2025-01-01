Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience raw power and luxury with this 2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW LARIAT. This rugged yet refined truck is ready to tackle any job while keeping you comfortable in style. - Powerful 7.3L 8-cylinder engine paired with 4WD capability - Spacious crew cab with seating for 5 - Accident-free history for peace of mind - Ultimate Package for premium features - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity - Advanced safety features including Back-Up Camera and Safety Canopy System - Striking Star White Metallic Tri-Coat exterior Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional truck. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of power and comfort. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your purchase journey. Explore more at www.birchwoodford.ca and take the first step towards making this impressive Ford F-350 yours. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2022 Ford F-350

65,705 KM

Details Description Features

$69,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW LARIAT Ultimate Package | Local Vehicle | Accident Free

Watch This Vehicle
12513994

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW LARIAT Ultimate Package | Local Vehicle | Accident Free

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 12513994
  2. 12513994
Contact Seller
Sale

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,705KM
VIN 1FT8W3BN6NEC52308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,705 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience raw power and luxury with this 2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW LARIAT. This rugged yet refined truck is ready to tackle any job while keeping you comfortable in style.

- Powerful 7.3L 8-cylinder engine paired with 4WD capability
- Spacious crew cab with seating for 5
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- Ultimate Package for premium features
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- Advanced safety features including Back-Up Camera and Safety Canopy System
- Striking Star White Metallic Tri-Coat exterior

Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional truck. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of power and comfort. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your purchase journey. Explore more at www.birchwoodford.ca and take the first step towards making this impressive Ford F-350 yours.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Computer
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Mechanical

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium 2.0 Liter | Appearance Pack | Moonroof | Low Kilometers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 2.0 Liter | Appearance Pack | Moonroof | Low Kilometers 104,000 KM $20,870 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT 5.0 Liter | 502a Sport Pack | FX4 Off Road for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT 5.0 Liter | 502a Sport Pack | FX4 Off Road 42,120 KM $59,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4x4 | Hard Top | Heated Seats | Touch Screen for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4x4 | Hard Top | Heated Seats | Touch Screen 119,770 KM $35,121 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2022 Ford F-350