$69,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW LARIAT Ultimate Package | Local Vehicle | Accident Free
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 65,705 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience raw power and luxury with this 2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW LARIAT. This rugged yet refined truck is ready to tackle any job while keeping you comfortable in style.
- Powerful 7.3L 8-cylinder engine paired with 4WD capability
- Spacious crew cab with seating for 5
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- Ultimate Package for premium features
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- Advanced safety features including Back-Up Camera and Safety Canopy System
- Striking Star White Metallic Tri-Coat exterior
Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional truck. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of power and comfort. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your purchase journey. Explore more at www.birchwoodford.ca and take the first step towards making this impressive Ford F-350 yours.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Additional Features
204-661-9555