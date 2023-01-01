2022 Ford Mustang

Sale $53,897 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 , 6 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10331274

10331274 Stock #: F55V89

F55V89 VIN: 1FA6P8CFXN5108775

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Matter Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 4,660 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass Driver Information Centre Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Fixed Rear Windows Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler 3.55 Axle Ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Rear-wheel drive Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 61 L Fuel Tank Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI) Regenerative Alternator Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers Additional Features Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

