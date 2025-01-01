Menu
Experience the future of electric driving with this 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD. This accident-free, low-mileage SUV combines style, performance, and eco-friendly technology for the discerning driver. Key Features: - Extended Range for longer trips - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling - B&O Sound System for immersive audio - BlueCruise hands-free driving technology - Panoramic fixed-glass roof for an open-air feel - FordPass Connect mobile hotspot for on-the-go connectivity - Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality Dont miss your chance to own this cutting-edge electric SUV. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the Mustang Mach-Es impressive performance and innovative features for yourself. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your Mach-E now and join the electric revolution! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

30,728 KM

$44,949

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium AWD | Extended Range | Accident Free | Local Vehicle

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium AWD | Extended Range | Accident Free | Local Vehicle

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$44,949

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,728KM
VIN 3FMTK3SU3NMA53204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6648X
  • Mileage 30,728 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the future of electric driving with this 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD. This accident-free, low-mileage SUV combines style, performance, and eco-friendly technology for the discerning driver.

Key Features:
- Extended Range for longer trips
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling
- B&O Sound System for immersive audio
- BlueCruise hands-free driving technology
- Panoramic fixed-glass roof for an open-air feel
- FordPass Connect mobile hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality

Don't miss your chance to own this cutting-edge electric SUV. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the Mustang Mach-E's impressive performance and innovative features for yourself. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your Mach-E now and join the electric revolution!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 - BlueCruise
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Folding Cargo Cover
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/10.5 kW Onboard Charger and 8 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
B&O sounds system by Bang & Olufsen
MP3 capability and speed-compensated volume
Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$44,949

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E