$37,956+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium AWD Extended Range | Accident Free | Local Vehicle
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium AWD Extended Range | Accident Free | Local Vehicle
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$37,956
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iced Blue Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F68REP
- Mileage 74,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the future of electric driving with this 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD. This accident-free, all-wheel-drive SUV combines power, style, and cutting-edge technology for an unparalleled driving experience.
- Electric powertrain with extended range for worry-free journeys
- Stunning Iced Blue Silver Metallic exterior with sleek Black Onyx interior
- Advanced Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 with BlueCruise for hands-free highway driving
- Luxurious heated leatherette steering wheel and ActiveX leatherette seats
- B&O sound system by Bang & Olufsen for immersive audio
- Panoramic fixed glass sunroof for an airy, open feel
- FordPass Connect mobile hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
Don't miss your chance to own this remarkable electric SUV. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the Mustang Mach-E's impressive performance and innovative features firsthand. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your Mach-E now and join the electric revolution!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-661-9555