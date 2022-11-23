Menu
2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

596 KM

$86,460

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Ford

2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

GT Performance Sync 4 | Ford Co Pilot | Ford Pass Connect

2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

GT Performance Sync 4 | Ford Co Pilot | Ford Pass Connect

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Sale

596KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: F4PAG3
  • VIN: 3FMTK4SX8NMA08050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4PAG3
  • Mileage 596 KM

Vehicle Description

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
9.05 Axle Ratio
Engine: Rr Primary & Fr Upgraded Secondary E Motor -inc: enhanced performance
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/10.5 kW Onboard Charger, 95 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 10.1 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 91 kWh Capacity
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
6-Way Driver Seat
KEYPAD
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Folding Cargo Cover
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
6-Way Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX/Miko Simulated Suede/Leatherette Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Power Mirrors
AM/FM Radio
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
370w Regular Amplifier
Spoiler
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: high gloss ebony black painted pockets
Tires: 245/45R20 Summer
Black Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

