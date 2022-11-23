2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

Sale $86,460 + taxes & licensing 5 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tri-Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F4PAG3

Mileage 596 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 9.05 Axle Ratio Engine: Rr Primary & Fr Upgraded Secondary E Motor -inc: enhanced performance Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/10.5 kW Onboard Charger, 95 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 10.1 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 91 kWh Capacity Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor 6-Way Driver Seat KEYPAD Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Folding Cargo Cover Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents 6-Way Passenger Seat FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Digital Appearance 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX/Miko Simulated Suede/Leatherette Rear Seat Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Rear Child Safety Locks Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Evasion Assist Ford Co-Pilot360 - PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Fixed antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio 370w Regular Amplifier Exterior Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Wheels: 20" Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: high gloss ebony black painted pockets Tires: 245/45R20 Summer Black Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

