$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW
LARIAT - 6.7L POWERSTROKE
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW
LARIAT - 6.7L POWERSTROKE
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,147 KM
Vehicle Description
🚨 2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Lariat Ultimate – 6.7L Powerstroke 🚨
74,147 KM | 22” Chrome Rims | 35” All-Terrain Tires | REBUILT STATUS
This isn’t your average truck – it’s a 2022 Ford F-350 Lariat Ultimate powered by the legendary 6.7L Powerstroke Turbo Diesel. Built for those who demand power, capability, and luxury, this beast is ready for work, play, or daily driving.
👉 Please note: this truck does come with a Rebuilt Title, fully inspected and certified, giving you the chance to own a fully loaded Super Duty at a fraction of the price of a clean-title unit.
💎 Exterior Highlights:
22” Chrome Rims wrapped in 35” All-Terrain Tires – aggressive stance & premium style
FX4 Off-Road Package – skid plates, hill descent control, off-road shocks
LED Projector Headlamps & Fog Lights
PowerScope Folding & Telescoping Tow Mirrors w/ Heat & Memory
Spray-In Bedliner & Tow Package – ready for any job
🛋️ Interior Luxury & Tech:
Heated & Ventilated Leather Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Twin-Panel Panoramic Moonroof
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Power Adjustable Pedals & Driver Memory System
Premium Bang & Olufsen Sound System
12” SYNC 4 Touchscreen – Navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
360° Camera System + Reverse Sensing
Remote Start & Keyless Entry
Power Sliding Rear Window
💪 Capability That Works as Hard as You Do:
6.7L Powerstroke Diesel – unmatched torque & towing
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller & Tow/Haul Mode
Upfitter Switches for add-ons
Legendary Ford Super Duty strength & durability
This F-350 has been professionally rebuilt, fully safety inspected, and drives like new – giving you the chance to get into a loaded Lariat Ultimate Powerstroke for thousands less than market value.
📍 Available now at Platinum Auto Sales – trucks like this don’t stick around.
👉 2022 Ford F-350 Lariat Ultimate – luxury, power, and savings, all in one.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Call Dealer
204-688-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-688-1001