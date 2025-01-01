Menu
<p data-start=214 data-end=362>🚨 2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Lariat Ultimate – 6.7L Powerstroke 🚨<br data-start=285 data-end=288 /><strong data-start=288 data-end=360>74,147 KM | 22” Chrome Rims | 35” All-Terrain Tires | REBUILT STATUS</strong></p><p data-start=364 data-end=612>This isn’t your average truck – it’s a <strong data-start=403 data-end=438>2022 Ford F-350 Lariat Ultimate</strong> powered by the legendary <strong data-start=464 data-end=497>6.7L Powerstroke Turbo Diesel</strong>. Built for those who demand power, capability, and luxury, this beast is ready for work, play, or daily driving.</p><p data-start=614 data-end=818>👉 Please note: this truck does come with a <strong data-start=658 data-end=675>Rebuilt Title</strong>, fully inspected and certified, giving you the chance to own a <strong data-start=739 data-end=793>fully loaded Super Duty at a fraction of the price</strong> of a clean-title unit.</p><p data-start=820 data-end=849>💎 <strong data-start=823 data-end=847>Exterior Highlights:</strong></p><ul data-start=850 data-end=1179><li data-start=850 data-end=938><p data-start=852 data-end=938>22” Chrome Rims wrapped in 35” All-Terrain Tires – aggressive stance & premium style</p></li><li data-start=939 data-end=1016><p data-start=941 data-end=1016>FX4 Off-Road Package – skid plates, hill descent control, off-road shocks</p></li><li data-start=1017 data-end=1057><p data-start=1019 data-end=1057>LED Projector Headlamps & Fog Lights</p></li><li data-start=1058 data-end=1123><p data-start=1060 data-end=1123>PowerScope Folding & Telescoping Tow Mirrors w/ Heat & Memory</p></li><li data-start=1124 data-end=1179><p data-start=1126 data-end=1179>Spray-In Bedliner & Tow Package – ready for any job</p></li></ul><p data-start=1181 data-end=1214>🛋️ <strong data-start=1185 data-end=1212>Interior Luxury & Tech:</strong></p><ul data-start=1215 data-end=1607><li data-start=1215 data-end=1252><p data-start=1217 data-end=1252>Heated & Ventilated Leather Seats</p></li><li data-start=1253 data-end=1278><p data-start=1255 data-end=1278>Heated Steering Wheel</p></li><li data-start=1279 data-end=1312><p data-start=1281 data-end=1312>Twin-Panel Panoramic Moonroof</p></li><li data-start=1313 data-end=1342><p data-start=1315 data-end=1342>Dual-Zone Climate Control</p></li><li data-start=1343 data-end=1393><p data-start=1345 data-end=1393>Power Adjustable Pedals & Driver Memory System</p></li><li data-start=1394 data-end=1433><p data-start=1396 data-end=1433>Premium Bang & Olufsen Sound System</p></li><li data-start=1434 data-end=1503><p data-start=1436 data-end=1503>12” SYNC 4 Touchscreen – Navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li data-start=1504 data-end=1544><p data-start=1506 data-end=1544>360° Camera System + Reverse Sensing</p></li><li data-start=1545 data-end=1577><p data-start=1547 data-end=1577>Remote Start & Keyless Entry</p></li><li data-start=1578 data-end=1607><p data-start=1580 data-end=1607>Power Sliding Rear Window</p></li></ul><p data-start=1609 data-end=1658>💪 <strong data-start=1612 data-end=1656>Capability That Works as Hard as You Do:</strong></p><ul data-start=1659 data-end=1856><li data-start=1659 data-end=1714><p data-start=1661 data-end=1714>6.7L Powerstroke Diesel – unmatched torque & towing</p></li><li data-start=1715 data-end=1770><p data-start=1717 data-end=1770>Integrated Trailer Brake Controller & Tow/Haul Mode</p></li><li data-start=1771 data-end=1804><p data-start=1773 data-end=1804>Upfitter Switches for add-ons</p></li><li data-start=1805 data-end=1856><p data-start=1807 data-end=1856>Legendary Ford Super Duty strength & durability</p></li></ul><p data-start=1858 data-end=2066>This F-350 has been <strong data-start=1878 data-end=1949>professionally rebuilt, fully safety inspected, and drives like new</strong> – giving you the chance to get into a <strong data-start=1988 data-end=2026>loaded Lariat Ultimate Powerstroke</strong> for thousands less than market value.</p><p data-start=2068 data-end=2152>📍 Available now at <strong data-start=2088 data-end=2111>Platinum Auto Sales</strong> – trucks like this don’t stick around.</p><p> </p><p data-start=2154 data-end=2236>👉 <strong data-start=2157 data-end=2234>2022 Ford F-350 Lariat Ultimate – luxury, power, and savings, all in one.</strong></p>

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

74,147 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

LARIAT - 6.7L POWERSTROKE

12919058

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

LARIAT - 6.7L POWERSTROKE

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

Used
74,147KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BTXNEF36913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,147 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW