113,000 Km, 6 Cyl, 148" Extended Cargo, Medium Roof, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, NO FEES (tax not included) Dealer Permit # 4273

2022 Ford Transit

113,000 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 148 Med Rf 9070 GVWR - Cargo Van

12407799

2022 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 148 Med Rf 9070 GVWR - Cargo Van

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,000KM
VIN 1FTBR1C80NKA03191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

113,000 Km, 6 Cyl, 148" Extended Cargo, Medium Roof, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Much more,

Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, NO FEES (tax not included)

Dealer Permit # 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

2022 Ford Transit