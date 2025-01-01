$36,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T-250 148 Med Rf 9070 GVWR - Cargo Van
Location
Fort Rouge Auto Centre
680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5
204-261-1847
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,000KM
VIN 1FTBR1C80NKA03191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
113,000 Km, 6 Cyl, 148" Extended Cargo, Medium Roof, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Much more,
Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, NO FEES (tax not included)
Dealer Permit # 4273
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Safety
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
