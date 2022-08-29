Menu
2022 Ford Transit Connect

10,032 KM

Details Description Features

$55,000

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

XL

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

$55,000

+ taxes & licensing

10,032KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9075499
  • Stock #: F4R4DE
  • VIN: NM0LS7S22N1521900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,032 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and Carfax report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
60 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.80 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,405 kgs (5,302 lbs)
712.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
tilt steering
glove box
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Systems Monitor
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Front Cloth Headliner
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black bodyside mouldings
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Light tinted glass
Sliding Rear Doors
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: 215/55R16 97H XL AS
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

