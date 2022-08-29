2022 Ford Transit Connect

$55,000 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 0 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9075499

Stock #: F4R4DE

VIN: NM0LS7S22N1521900

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 10,032 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Brake Assist Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering 60 L Fuel Tank 80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.80 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,405 kgs (5,302 lbs) 712.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Safety 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Collision Mitigation-Front Interior tilt steering glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Systems Monitor Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Seats w/Vinyl Back Material Delay Off Interior Lighting Front Cloth Headliner Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Full Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Exterior Black grille Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black bodyside mouldings Black rear bumper Black front bumper Aero-composite halogen headlamps Light tinted glass Sliding Rear Doors Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Tires: 215/55R16 97H XL AS Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

