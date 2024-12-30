$29,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Forest River ROCKWOOD
Geo Pro 20FBS - Couples Unit
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Are you ready to elevate your camping adventures? This 2022 Forest River Rockwood Geo Pro 20FBS travel trailer combines luxury, functionality, and convenience in a compact yet spacious design. Perfect for couples or small families, this lightweight and easy-to-tow trailer is packed with premium features that make it your home away from home.
Are you ready to elevate your camping adventures? This 2022 Forest River Rockwood Geo Pro 20FBS travel trailer combines luxury, functionality, and convenience in a compact yet spacious design. Perfect for couples or small families, this lightweight and easy-to-tow trailer is packed with premium features that make it your home away from home.
Key Features
Interior
Spacious Front Bedroom: Enjoy a comfortable queen-sized bed with plush mattress, overhead cabinets, and side wardrobes for ample storage.
Rear Bathroom: A full bathroom with a walk-in shower, porcelain toilet, vanity, medicine cabinet, and linen closet ensures you have all the comforts of home.
Modern Kitchen: Features a three-burner gas stove, oven, microwave, and a double-door refrigerator/freezer. The solid surface countertops and stainless steel sink with high-rise faucet make meal prep a breeze.
Comfortable Living Area: The slide-out houses a sofa with a fold-down center console and cupholders, which can also convert into an extra sleeping space for guests.
Entertainment Center: Includes a flat-screen TV, multi-zone sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, and pre-wiring for satellite and cable.
Efficient Climate Control: Equipped with ducted air conditioning and a high-efficiency furnace to keep you comfortable year-round.
Exterior
Lightweight Construction: Built with an aluminum frame and vacuum-laminated fiberglass sidewalls for durability and reduced weight.
Power Awning: A full-length LED-lit power awning creates the perfect outdoor living space.
Exterior cooking range
Storage Galore: Exterior pass-through storage provides plenty of room for your gear and camping essentials.
Roof Access Ladder: Makes it easy to check and maintain the fully walkable roof.
Tires and Suspension: Equipped with torsion axles and Goodyear Endurance tires for a smooth towing experience.
Additional Features
Solar Equipped: Solar panel to keep your batteries charged during off-grid adventures.
Inverter system
WiFi Ranger: Enhance your internet connectivity wherever you go.
Dual Propane Tanks: Extend your stay with two propane tanks for cooking and heating.
Electric/Propane 6 gallon water heater.
Specifications
Length: 20’2”
Dry Weight: 3442 lbs
GVWR: 4400 lbs
Hitch Weight: 400 lbs.
Fresh Water Capacity: 31 gallons
Grey Water Capacity: 30 gallons
Black Water Capacity: 30 gallons
Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around.
Category: Used Camper
