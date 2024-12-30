Menu
Are you ready to elevate your camping adventures? This 2022 Forest River Rockwood Geo Pro 20FBS travel trailer combines luxury, functionality, and convenience in a compact yet spacious design. Perfect for couples or small families, this lightweight and easy-to-tow trailer is packed with premium features that make it your home away from home. Key Features Interior Spacious Front Bedroom: Enjoy a comfortable queen-sized bed with plush mattress, overhead cabinets, and side wardrobes for ample storage. Rear Bathroom: A full bathroom with a walk-in shower, porcelain toilet, vanity, medicine cabinet, and linen closet ensures you have all the comforts of home. Modern Kitchen: Features a three-burner gas stove, oven, microwave, and a double-door refrigerator/freezer. The solid surface countertops and stainless steel sink with high-rise faucet make meal prep a breeze. Comfortable Living Area: The slide-out houses a sofa with a fold-down center console and cupholders, which can also convert into an extra sleeping space for guests. Entertainment Center: Includes a flat-screen TV, multi-zone sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, and pre-wiring for satellite and cable. Efficient Climate Control: Equipped with ducted air conditioning and a high-efficiency furnace to keep you comfortable year-round. Exterior Lightweight Construction: Built with an aluminum frame and vacuum-laminated fiberglass sidewalls for durability and reduced weight. Power Awning: A full-length LED-lit power awning creates the perfect outdoor living space. Exterior cooking range Storage Galore: Exterior pass-through storage provides plenty of room for your gear and camping essentials. Roof Access Ladder: Makes it easy to check and maintain the fully walkable roof. Tires and Suspension: Equipped with torsion axles and Goodyear Endurance tires for a smooth towing experience. Additional Features Solar Equipped: Solar panel to keep your batteries charged during off-grid adventures. Inverter system WiFi Ranger: Enhance your internet connectivity wherever you go. Dual Propane Tanks: Extend your stay with two propane tanks for cooking and heating. Electric/Propane 6 gallon water heater. Specifications Length: 20'2" Dry Weight: 3442 lbs GVWR: 4400 lbs Hitch Weight: 400 lbs. Fresh Water Capacity: 31 gallons Grey Water Capacity: 30 gallons Black Water Capacity: 30 gallons

Geo Pro 20FBS - Couples Unit

Geo Pro 20FBS - Couples Unit

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Travel Trailer
