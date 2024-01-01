$45,999+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Acadia
SLE AWD - Htd Seats, 8in Screen, Rmt Start!!
2022 GMC Acadia
SLE AWD - Htd Seats, 8in Screen, Rmt Start!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,000KM
VIN 1GKKNRLS5NZ180708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** EBONY BLACK METALLIC GMC ACADIA SLE AWD *** HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START *** 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, 6-PASSENGER!! *** Get in behind the wheel of the 2022 GMC Acadia SLE and experience a perfect blend of versatility, style, and advanced technology! This spacious SUV is designed for those who seek both adventure and refinement in their everyday drives. With its bold exterior and well-appointed interior, the Acadia SLE offers comfort and convenience for the whole family! This vehicle is equipped with the latest in safety and connectivity features such as HEATED SEATS......REMOTE START......8.0 Inch Touch Screen......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......OnStar Services......WiFi Hotspot......Reverse Camera......REAR PARKING SENSOR......Lane Keeping Assist......Steering Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......TIMBERLINE WOOD TONE INTERIOR TRIM......6-PASSENGER SEATING......USB A & C Inputs......Digital Vehicle Information Display......Power Driver's Seat......POWER TAILGATE......Push-Button Engine Start......3.6L V6 Engine......Automatic Transmission......18 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ FIRESTONE WEATHERGRIP TIRES!!
This vehicle comes with only 39,000 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Driver Restriction Features
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2022 GMC Acadia