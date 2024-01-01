Menu
2022 GMC Acadia

39,000 KM

$45,999

2022 GMC Acadia

SLE AWD - Htd Seats, 8in Screen, Rmt Start!!

2022 GMC Acadia

SLE AWD - Htd Seats, 8in Screen, Rmt Start!!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
VIN 1GKKNRLS5NZ180708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** EBONY BLACK METALLIC GMC ACADIA SLE AWD *** HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START *** 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, 6-PASSENGER!! *** Get in behind the wheel of the 2022 GMC Acadia SLE and experience a perfect blend of versatility, style, and advanced technology! This spacious SUV is designed for those who seek both adventure and refinement in their everyday drives. With its bold exterior and well-appointed interior, the Acadia SLE offers comfort and convenience for the whole family! This vehicle is equipped with the latest in safety and connectivity features such as HEATED SEATS......REMOTE START......8.0 Inch Touch Screen......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......OnStar Services......WiFi Hotspot......Reverse Camera......REAR PARKING SENSOR......Lane Keeping Assist......Steering Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......TIMBERLINE WOOD TONE INTERIOR TRIM......6-PASSENGER SEATING......USB A & C Inputs......Digital Vehicle Information Display......Power Driver's Seat......POWER TAILGATE......Push-Button Engine Start......3.6L V6 Engine......Automatic Transmission......18 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ FIRESTONE WEATHERGRIP TIRES!!

This vehicle comes with only 39,000 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Driver Restriction Features

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

204-489-4494
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2022 GMC Acadia