Menu
Account
Sign In
Rear Vision Camera | EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate | Bucket Seats | Remote Keyless Entry | Remote Vehicle Start | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2022 GMC Canyon

14,531 KM

Details Description Features

$45,187

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Canyon

4WD Elevation Local Trade | Trailering Package

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Canyon

4WD Elevation Local Trade | Trailering Package

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$45,187

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,531KM
VIN 1GTG6CEN4N1261460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,531 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear Vision Camera | EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate | Bucket Seats | Remote Keyless Entry | Remote Vehicle Start |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Front fog lamps
Hood insulator
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Door handles, body-colour
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Tailgate handle, Black
Mouldings, Black beltline
Bumper, rear body-colour
Fog lamps, LED
Headlamps, halogen projector-type with LED signature
Tires, 265/60R18 all-season, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 17 x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel
Tire, spare 255/65R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm), Black painted aluminum
Exterior, B-pillar applique (As of 9-9-22 (BW7) Exterior, B-pillar applique will not be included with (GBA) Onyx Black or (G9K) Satin Steel Metallic and the truck B-pillar will be body coloured.)

Mechanical

Tow/Haul Mode
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Pickup box
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Differential, automatic locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed
Steering, electric power-assist
Recovery hooks, front
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires a gas engine.)
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab T2U43 or T2N43 model with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine.)

Safety

Brake Assist
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Fill Alert provides an audible and visual indication when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low. Aids to achieve optimal tire pressure
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Electric rear window defogger
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Interior trim, aluminum
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
Instrument panel, soft-touch materials
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Seat, rear folding bench
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual, fore/aft with manual recline
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Handles, inside door release, front and rear, Chrome

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Additional Features

Wheels
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD cancel switch
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Window
power sliding rear
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm)
Black painted aluminum
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2022 GMC Canyon 4WD Elevation Local Trade | Trailering Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 GMC Canyon 4WD Elevation Local Trade | Trailering Package 14,531 KM $45,187 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Yukon Denali Local Trade | New Struts for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 GMC Yukon Denali Local Trade | New Struts 71,807 KM $60,937 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Rogue Platinum Clean CARFAX | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Nissan Rogue Platinum Clean CARFAX | Local Trade 24,214 KM $37,288 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,187

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Canyon