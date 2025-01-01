Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2022 GMC Canyon

32,901 KM

Details Description Features

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Canyon

4WD AT4 w/Leather

12265114

2022 GMC Canyon

4WD AT4 w/Leather

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,901KM
VIN 1GTG6FEN3N1312688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Power Driver Lumbar Control

Mechanical

Tow/Haul Mode
Four Wheel Drive
Red Recovery Hooks

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Wheels
Automatic
Manual
Visors
MIRRORS
BLACK
brakes
steering column
Rear Folding Bench
DIFFERENTIAL
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
manual-folding
Seat
4-wheel disc
blackwall
leather-wrapped
Tire
Mirror
tilt and telescopic
unauthorized entry
Electronic
Single-Zone Automatic Climate Control
inside rearview auto-dimming
outside heated power-adjustable
rear-window electric
Electric Power-Assist
Window
immobilization
power with driver Express-Up and Down
automatic locking rear
mounted audio controls
driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
rear-sliding
17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum
driver 6-way power
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing System fo...
spare 255/65R17 all-season
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. It includes the Buckle-to-Drive feature which prevents the driver from shifting from Park for up to 20 seconds if the driver's seat belt is not buckled. An in-vehicle report card gives you i...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

2022 GMC Canyon