2022 GMC Sierra 1500

46,368 KM

Details Description Features

$51,850

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Limited SLE Kodiak Edition | Heated Seats

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

46,368KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10607679
  Stock #: F58FMJ
  VIN: 1GTU9BEDXNZ172392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,368 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Airbags
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems fr...
Hitch Guidance (Deleted with (RG5) Fleet Delete Trailering Package. Deleted with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 when (RG6) Fleet Delete Auto-Locking Rear Differential Package is ordered.)

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Interior

STEERING WHEEL
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Air vents, rear
Assist handles, front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Brake lining wear indicator
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package.)
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row) (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package.)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

4-wheel drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Pickup bed
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, Black (Included with 4WD models. Included and only available on 2WD models with (PQB) Driver Alert Package I.)
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine, (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Exterior

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Bumper, front chrome lower
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Mouldings, window surround, Chrome
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift, includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Taillamps, LED tail and stop light with incandescent reverse light
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Grille (Chrome surround with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome inserts.)
Mirror caps, chrome (Requires (DLF) outside heated power adjustable mirrors.)
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package.)
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
brakes
Front
4-wheel antilock
Glass
leather-wrapped
electric power steering (EPS) assist
12-Volt
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
frame-mounted
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
front auxiliary
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Deleted with (RG5) Fleet Delete Trailering Package. Deleted with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 when (RG6) Fleet Delete Auto-Locking Rear Differential Package is ord...
Black (Included with 4WD models. Included and only available on 2WD models with (PQB) Driver Alert Package I.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

