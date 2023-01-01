Menu
Account
Sign In
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

12,151 KM

Details Description Features

$65,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation $750 Gift Card from now till the end of the month!!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation $750 Gift Card from now till the end of the month!!

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$65,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
12,151KM
Used
VIN 3GTUUCED6NG620423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5BP9X
  • Mileage 12,151 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Air vents, rear
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Brake lining wear indicator
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
GMC Premium information Display-13.4" diagonal Multicolour I touch screen
USB ports, (2) charge-only, rear

Safety

Brake Assist
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Hitch Guidance
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only
Buckle to Drive (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Pickup bed
Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Auto-locking rear differential
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine. Requires Crew Cab 2WD model and (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package. Requires Double Cab 4WD model ...
Suspension Package, High Capacity
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L3B) 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine.)

Exterior

Tow Hooks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Hood insulator
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Capless Fuel Fill
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Bumper, front, body-colour lower
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release, includes hitch area light
Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) 6-spoke High gloss Black painted aluminum
Grille (Body colour header with gloss black mesh grille insert bars.)
Taillamps, LED LED signature taillight and Fade-on/Fade-off animation, incandescent stop, turn and reverse light
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features (Certain Vehicles will be forced to include (R6W) Not Equipped with GMC MultiPro Tailgate, which removes the GMC MultiPro Tailgate and forces (QK1) Standard tailgate.)

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Wheels
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) 6-spoke High gloss Black painted aluminum
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation $750 Gift Card from now till the end of the month!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation $750 Gift Card from now till the end of the month!! 12,151 KM $65,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT $750 Gift Card from now till the end of the month!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT $750 Gift Card from now till the end of the month!! 49,986 KM $31,250 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier $750 Gift Card from now till the end of the month!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier $750 Gift Card from now till the end of the month!! 73,534 KM $27,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$65,950

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Sierra 1500