$69,688+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Local Trade | Clean CARFAX |
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Local Trade | Clean CARFAX |
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$69,688
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Rush Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 31,243 KM
Vehicle Description
Assist Steps | Wireless Charging | Adaptive Cruise Control | BOSE Speaker System | HD Surround Vision | Bed View Camera
Experience rugged reliability with this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500! This low-mileage powerhouse combines robust performance with advanced safety features, making it the ideal choice for both work and play.
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction
- Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert for safer towing
- Heated Power Front Seats with memory settings
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System with 9 speakers
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity
Ready to experience the Sierra's capabilities firsthand? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to book a test drive. Our team is standing by to answer your questions and help you explore financing options. Don't miss this opportunity to own a barely-broken-in Sierra 1500 contact us now!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chevrolet
Birchwood Chevrolet
Call Dealer
204-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811