Menu
Account
Sign In
Assist Steps | Wireless Charging | Adaptive Cruise Control | BOSE Speaker System | HD Surround Vision | Bed View Camera Experience rugged reliability with this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500! This low-mileage powerhouse combines robust performance with advanced safety features, making it the ideal choice for both work and play. - Accident-free history for peace of mind - Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction - Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert for safer towing - Heated Power Front Seats with memory settings - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning - Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System with 9 speakers - Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity Ready to experience the Sierras capabilities firsthand? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to book a test drive. Our team is standing by to answer your questions and help you explore financing options. Dont miss this opportunity to own a barely-broken-in Sierra 1500 contact us now! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

31,243 KM

Details Description Features

$69,688

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Local Trade | Clean CARFAX |

Watch This Vehicle
12055639

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Local Trade | Clean CARFAX |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$69,688

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,243KM
VIN 3GTUUGED2NG668220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Rush Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,243 KM

Vehicle Description

Assist Steps | Wireless Charging | Adaptive Cruise Control | BOSE Speaker System | HD Surround Vision | Bed View Camera
Experience rugged reliability with this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500! This low-mileage powerhouse combines robust performance with advanced safety features, making it the ideal choice for both work and play.

- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction
- Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert for safer towing
- Heated Power Front Seats with memory settings
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System with 9 speakers
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity

Ready to experience the Sierra's capabilities firsthand? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to book a test drive. Our team is standing by to answer your questions and help you explore financing options. Don't miss this opportunity to own a barely-broken-in Sierra 1500 contact us now!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Safety

Brake Assist
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary audio input jack
aux audio input jack
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Exterior

Tow Hooks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2020 Ford Explorer ST Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford Explorer ST Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX 99,438 KM $41,164 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Blazer LT Clean CARFAX | Sport Edition for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Chevrolet Blazer LT Clean CARFAX | Sport Edition 19,734 KM $38,244 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Canyon 4WD Elevation High Elevation Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 GMC Canyon 4WD Elevation High Elevation Package 48,507 KM $44,443 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,688

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Sierra 1500