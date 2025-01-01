Menu
Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$48,601

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,142KM
VIN 1GTUUCED0NZ546447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Bought and Serviced with Us | 2in Front and Rear Suspension Lift Upgrade done by our shop
Discover the rugged versatility of this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. With its powerful 5.3L V8 engine and 4WD capability, this truck is ready for any challenge, whether on the job site or weekend adventures.

Key Features:
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- Spacious Crew Cab configuration with short bed
- 20" high gloss black painted aluminum wheels
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Heated power front seats with memory function
- Remote engine start for added convenience

Experience the perfect blend of power and comfort in this Sierra 1500. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and explore financing options. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and capable vehicle contact us now!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Safety

Brake Assist
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Tow Hooks
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Wheels
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) 6-spoke High gloss Black painted aluminum
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

