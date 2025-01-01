$48,601+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation 5.3L V8 | 2in Lift & Tire Package
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation 5.3L V8 | 2in Lift & Tire Package
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$48,601
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 135,142 KM
Vehicle Description
Bought and Serviced with Us | 2in Front and Rear Suspension Lift Upgrade done by our shop
Discover the rugged versatility of this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. With its powerful 5.3L V8 engine and 4WD capability, this truck is ready for any challenge, whether on the job site or weekend adventures.
Key Features:
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- Spacious Crew Cab configuration with short bed
- 20" high gloss black painted aluminum wheels
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Heated power front seats with memory function
- Remote engine start for added convenience
Experience the perfect blend of power and comfort in this Sierra 1500. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and explore financing options. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and capable vehicle contact us now!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chevrolet
Birchwood Chevrolet
Call Dealer
204-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-837-5811