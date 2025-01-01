Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience rugged luxury with this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4! This one-owner, accident-free truck combines power and sophistication, perfect for the adventurous driver who demands both capability and comfort. - 6.2L V8 engine with 4WD for unmatched performance - Premium AT4 package for enhanced off-road capabilities - Jet Black interior with Kalahari accents for a stylish cabin - Bose audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Heated power front seats with memory function - Advanced safety features including Safety Alert Seat - Wi-Fi Hotspot capable for on-the-go connectivity Dont miss out on this exceptional Sierra 1500 AT4. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of power, comfort, and technology. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Your next adventure awaits! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

52,890 KM

Details Description Features

$64,966

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Watch This Vehicle
12745410

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 12745410
  2. 12745410
  3. 12745410
  4. 12745410
  5. 12745410
  6. 12745410
  7. 12745410
  8. 12745410
  9. 12745410
  10. 12745410
  11. 12745410
  12. 12745410
  13. 12745410
  14. 12745410
  15. 12745410
  16. 12745410
  17. 12745410
  18. 12745410
  19. 12745410
  20. 12745410
  21. 12745410
  22. 12745410
  23. 12745410
  24. 12745410
  25. 12745410
Contact Seller
Sale

$64,966

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,890KM
VIN 3GTPUEEL2NG533456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience rugged luxury with this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4! This one-owner, accident-free truck combines power and sophistication, perfect for the adventurous driver who demands both capability and comfort.

- 6.2L V8 engine with 4WD for unmatched performance
- Premium AT4 package for enhanced off-road capabilities
- Jet Black interior with Kalahari accents for a stylish cabin
- Bose audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Heated power front seats with memory function
- Advanced safety features including Safety Alert Seat
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capable for on-the-go connectivity

Don't miss out on this exceptional Sierra 1500 AT4. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of power, comfort, and technology. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Your next adventure awaits!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Safety

Brake Assist
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Alert Seat (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary audio input jack
aux audio input jack
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Tow Hooks
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2023 Chevrolet Equinox RS Upgraded Plus Package | Sunroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Chevrolet Equinox RS Upgraded Plus Package | Sunroof 38,227 KM $31,949 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sportage LX Heated Seats | Clean CARFAX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Kia Sportage LX Heated Seats | Clean CARFAX 50,814 KM $25,893 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-30 GX LOW KMs | Clean CARFAX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Mazda CX-30 GX LOW KMs | Clean CARFAX 32,405 KM $28,478 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,966

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2022 GMC Sierra 1500