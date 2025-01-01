$64,966+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$64,966
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 52,890 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience rugged luxury with this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4! This one-owner, accident-free truck combines power and sophistication, perfect for the adventurous driver who demands both capability and comfort.
- 6.2L V8 engine with 4WD for unmatched performance
- Premium AT4 package for enhanced off-road capabilities
- Jet Black interior with Kalahari accents for a stylish cabin
- Bose audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Heated power front seats with memory function
- Advanced safety features including Safety Alert Seat
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capable for on-the-go connectivity
Don't miss out on this exceptional Sierra 1500 AT4. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of power, comfort, and technology. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Your next adventure awaits!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chevrolet
Birchwood Chevrolet
Call Dealer
204-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-837-5811