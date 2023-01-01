Menu
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

30,200 KM

Details Description Features

$68,631

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Limited AT4 4WD | 6.2L V8 | Crew Cab

Limited AT4 4WD | 6.2L V8 | Crew Cab

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

30,200KM
Used
  • Stock #: F4YDUV
  • VIN: 3GTP9EEL8NG209316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Navigation
- Power Sunroof
- Backup Camera
- Heated Power Front Seats
- Heated 2nd Row Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Wireless Charger
- Bose Speaker System
- Remote Start
- Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and CARFAX report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tow Hooks
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Taillamps, LED signature taillight with LED stop and reverse light
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift, includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Bumper, front, body-colour lower (Front bumper colour will be high gloss black.)
Grille (Body-colour surround with high gloss Black mesh and Black chrome inserts. With (PCP) AT4 CarbonPro Edition the grille will have a unique grille surround with Black Chrome finish.)
Mirror caps, high gloss Black (Deleted with (DQS) outside power adjustable vertical trailering mirrors and mirror caps will be chrome.)

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
STEERING WHEEL
Front air conditioning
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Air vents, rear
Assist handles, front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
In-vehicle Trailering App includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder and trailer electrical diagnostics
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child se...

Safety

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Hitch Guidance
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems fr...

Mechanical

Power Steering
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
4-wheel drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Pickup bed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Recovery hooks, Red
Suspension, Off-Road with 2" factory installed lift and monotube shocks
Brake lining wear indicator
Exhaust, dual with premium tips (With (PCP) AT4 CarbonPro Edition the exhaust tips will be black.)
Alternator, 220 amps
Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Battery, heavy-duty 850 cold-cranking amps/95 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model and (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles equipped with (MQE) 8-speed automatic transmission or (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine. Vehicles with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, w...

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Rear bench seats

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
ProGrade Trailering System includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View and (U1D) In-vehicle Trailering App
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from
heated (Vehicles built prior to 12-6-2021 include heated steering wheel. Vehicles built on or after 12-6-2021 will be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel
which removes the heated steering wheel. See dealer for

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

