$68,631+ tax & licensing
204-837-5811
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited AT4 4WD | 6.2L V8 | Crew Cab
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
$68,631
- Listing ID: 9688660
- Stock #: F4YDUV
- VIN: 3GTP9EEL8NG209316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4YDUV
- Mileage 30,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- Navigation
- Power Sunroof
- Backup Camera
- Heated Power Front Seats
- Heated 2nd Row Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Wireless Charger
- Bose Speaker System
- Remote Start
- Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and CARFAX report.
Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!
Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
