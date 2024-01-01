Menu
Account
Sign In
Local Trade | New Tires | New Brakes | Hitch Guidance | Auto Locking Rear Differential | Heated Steering wheel | Trailering System | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

82,019 KM

Details Description Features

$58,239

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE "2-year Maintenance Free!"

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE "2-year Maintenance Free!"

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$58,239

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,019KM
VIN 1GT19ME70NF302903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,019 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade | New Tires | New Brakes | Hitch Guidance | Auto Locking Rear Differential | Heated Steering wheel | Trailering System |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Exterior

Tow Hooks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Bumper, front chrome lower
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Lamps, cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mouldings, beltline, stainless steel
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L gas V8 engine. Not included with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Grille (Chrome surround with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome inserts.)
LED tail and incandescent stop, turn and reverse light

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Air filtration monitoring
Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Suspension Package (Not available with (X31) Off-Road Package.)
Engine, 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, gasoline, (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
Transfer case, two-speed, electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Brake lining wear indicator
Rear Seat Reminder (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Air vents, rear (Not available with Regular Cab model.)
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available with Regular Cab model.)
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country "2-year Maintenance Free!" 37,141 KM $94,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Trax LT
2020 Chevrolet Trax LT "2-year Maintenance Free!" 62,804 KM $22,875 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom "2-year Maintenance Free!" 48,272 KM $45,132 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,239

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Sierra 2500