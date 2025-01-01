2022 GMC Sierra 2500

Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD AT4 is a formidable presence in the world of full-size trucks, combining rugged off-road capabilities with luxurious interior features. This heavy-duty truck is designed for those who demand both power and comfort, whether theyre tackling tough terrains or cruising city streets. Whether youre heading off the beaten path or towing heavy loads, this truck is ready for the challenge. With its impressive performance, advanced technology, and comfortable interior, the Sierra 2500HD AT4 is a top choice for those who demand the best in a full-size truck.<br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2022 GMC SIERRA 2500HD AT4</strong><ul> <li>Leather Interior</li> <li>6-Passenger Seating</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Remote Engine Start</li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Ventilated Seats</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Cruise Control</li> <li>Power Driver & Passenger Seat</li> <li>Power Rear Slide Window</li> <li>Remote Tailgate Release</li> <li>Garage Door Transmitter</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Surround View Camera</li> <li>Parking Distance Sensor</li> <li>Forward Collision Warning</li> <li>Blind Spot Alert</li> <li>Lane Departure Alert</li> <li>Lane Change Alert</li> <li>Emergency Braking Assist</li> <li>Hill Descent Control</li> <li>Trailer Brake Control</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Electronic Parking Brake</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>8-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Apple CarPlay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>AM/FM Stereo</li> <li>USB Ports</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>6.6L V8 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission </li></ul><br /><br />We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.<br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this used 2022 GMC SIERRA 2500HD please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

71,000 KM

Details Description

$79,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

HD AT4-FUEL WHEEL AND TIRE PACKAGE, CLEAN CARFAX, LOADED!!

Watch This Vehicle
12059035

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

HD AT4-FUEL WHEEL AND TIRE PACKAGE, CLEAN CARFAX, LOADED!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 12059035
  2. 12059035
  3. 12059035
  4. 12059035
  5. 12059035
  6. 12059035
  7. 12059035
  8. 12059035
  9. 12059035
  10. 12059035
  11. 12059035
  12. 12059035
  13. 12059035
  14. 12059035
  15. 12059035
  16. 12059035
  17. 12059035
  18. 12059035
  19. 12059035
  20. 12059035
  21. 12059035
  22. 12059035
  23. 12059035
  24. 12059035
  25. 12059035
  26. 12059035
  27. 12059035
  28. 12059035
  29. 12059035
  30. 12059035
  31. 12059035
  32. 12059035
Contact Seller

$79,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,000KM
VIN 1GT19PEY9NF241075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30105P
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD AT4 is a formidable presence in the world of full-size trucks, combining rugged off-road capabilities with luxurious interior features. This heavy-duty truck is designed for those who demand both power and comfort, whether they're tackling tough terrains or cruising city streets. Whether you're heading off the beaten path or towing heavy loads, this truck is ready for the challenge. With its impressive performance, advanced technology, and comfortable interior, the Sierra 2500HD AT4 is a top choice for those who demand the best in a full-size truck.

FEATURES OF THE 2022 GMC SIERRA 2500HD AT4
  • Leather Interior
  • 6-Passenger Seating

CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Ventilated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seat
  • Power Rear Slide Window
  • Remote Tailgate Release
  • Garage Door Transmitter

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Surround View Camera
  • Parking Distance Sensor
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Lane Change Alert
  • Emergency Braking Assist
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Trailer Brake Control
  • Traction Control
  • Electronic Parking Brake

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports

PERFORMANCE
  • 6.6L V8 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2022 GMC SIERRA 2500HD please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2020 Kia Soul EX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Kia Soul EX 86,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 34,750 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD 103,250 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$79,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Sierra 2500