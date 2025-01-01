$79,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
HD AT4-FUEL WHEEL AND TIRE PACKAGE, CLEAN CARFAX, LOADED!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$79,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,000KM
VIN 1GT19PEY9NF241075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 30105P
- Mileage 71,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD AT4 is a formidable presence in the world of full-size trucks, combining rugged off-road capabilities with luxurious interior features. This heavy-duty truck is designed for those who demand both power and comfort, whether they're tackling tough terrains or cruising city streets. Whether you're heading off the beaten path or towing heavy loads, this truck is ready for the challenge. With its impressive performance, advanced technology, and comfortable interior, the Sierra 2500HD AT4 is a top choice for those who demand the best in a full-size truck.
FEATURES OF THE 2022 GMC SIERRA 2500HD AT4
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2022 GMC SIERRA 2500HD please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2022 GMC Sierra 2500