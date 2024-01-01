Menu
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2022 GMC Terrain

28,826 KM

Details Description Features

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain

SLE | Incoming |

2022 GMC Terrain

SLE | Incoming |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

28,826KM
Used
VIN 3GKALTEV2NL149459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,826 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Keyless Start
Assist handle, front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Steering wheel, urethane
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Active Noise Cancellation, noise control system
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Seat, front passenger 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down with recline
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding
Seating, 5-passenger
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface
Sunglass storage, overhead
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Air vents, 2nd row
Display, 4.2" multi-colour driver information screen (When (Y29) Infotainment Package I is ordered, includes enhanced capability with audio, phone and navigation.)
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Assist handles, rear outboard,

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and roof-rail side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

Emissions, federal requirements
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Capless Fuel Fill
Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Brake, electronic parking
Driver Shift Controls
Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Recovery hooks, front provisions
Suspension, rear 4-link, non-isolated
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden, turned-down tip
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size

Exterior

Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Mechanical jack with tools
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Tail lamps, LED signature
Trim, Black lower body
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
Headlamps, LED with C-shaped lighting
Tire, spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Cold Air Grille Shutter (Standard on models built after March 7, 2022.)

Media / Nav / Comm

Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Additional Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2022 GMC Terrain