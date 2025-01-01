2022 GMC Terrain

Menu
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

SLE Accident Free | Locally Owned | One Owner

12117132

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

Used
29,878KM
VIN 3GKALTEV8NL113582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,878 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Automatic Emergency Braking

Interior

Trip Computer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

