Experience luxury and versatility with this 2022 GMC Terrain AT4. With its sleek Ebony Twilight Metallic exterior and powerful AWD system, this SUV is ready for any adventure. Key Features: - Hands-free power liftgate with logo projection - Leather-wrapped heated steering wheel - Dual-zone automatic climate control - Memory package for driver seat and mirrors - Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning - Wi-Fi Hotspot capability - Remote Start functionality - Teen Driver configurable safety feature At Birchwood Ford, were committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether youre ready to take the next step or have questions, were here to help. Schedule a test drive, start your purchase online, or contact us for more information about this impressive GMC Terrain AT4. Your perfect SUV adventure awaits! Dealer permit #4454

2022 GMC Terrain

90,390 KM

$32,896

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain

AT4 AWD | Leather | Moon Roof | Local Vehicle

12504901

2022 GMC Terrain

AT4 AWD | Leather | Moon Roof | Local Vehicle

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Used
90,390KM
VIN 3GKALYEV6NL162454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,390 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience luxury and versatility with this 2022 GMC Terrain AT4. With its sleek Ebony Twilight Metallic exterior and powerful AWD system, this SUV is ready for any adventure.

Key Features:
- Hands-free power liftgate with logo projection
- Leather-wrapped heated steering wheel
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Memory package for driver seat and mirrors
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability
- Remote Start functionality
- Teen Driver configurable safety feature

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive, start your purchase online, or contact us for more information about this impressive GMC Terrain AT4. Your perfect SUV adventure awaits!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Memory Package
STEERING WHEEL
universal home remote
Keyless Start

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Comfort

HEATED

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

Driver Shift Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Wheels
Recovery Hooks
liftgate
MIRRORS
brakes
Front
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
Seat
4-wheel disc
Tire
Mirror
12-Volt
Chassis
P225/65R17 all-season
front and rear outboard seating positions
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
outside heated
power-adjustable
deep-tinted
halogen
spare
electronic with set and resume speed
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
3-channel programmable
front passenger presence detector
includes garage door opener
front auxiliary
push-button
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
T135/70R16 blackwall
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
rear power programmable
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
dual-stage frontal
and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger
LED signature
front provisions
rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
mounted audio and phone interface
leather-wrapped 4-spoke
All-Wheel Drive System
recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
and roof-rail side-impact
11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size
manual-folding with LED turn signal indicators
hands-free with logo projection
17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Gloss Black aluminum

2022 GMC Terrain