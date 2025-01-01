$32,896+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
AT4 AWD | Leather | Moon Roof | Local Vehicle
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$32,896
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 90,390 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2022 GMC Terrain AT4. With its sleek Ebony Twilight Metallic exterior and powerful AWD system, this SUV is ready for any adventure.
Key Features:
- Hands-free power liftgate with logo projection
- Leather-wrapped heated steering wheel
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Memory package for driver seat and mirrors
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability
- Remote Start functionality
- Teen Driver configurable safety feature
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive, start your purchase online, or contact us for more information about this impressive GMC Terrain AT4. Your perfect SUV adventure awaits!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
204-661-9555