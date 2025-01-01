Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 GMC Terrain

Details

$37,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Terrain

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
12898229

2022 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 12898229
  2. 12898229
  3. 12898229
  4. 12898229
  5. 12898229
  6. 12898229
  7. 12898229
  8. 12898229
Contact Seller

$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEV6NL245571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green[Hunter Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25304
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2024 CFMOTO NK 450 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 CFMOTO NK 450 3,062 KM $5,200 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Edge Titanium 117,086 KM $31,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX 50,545 KM $29,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2022 GMC Terrain