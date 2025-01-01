Menu
The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2022 GMC Terrain

34,552 KM

Details Description Features

$32,429

+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain

AT4

12948026

2022 GMC Terrain

AT4

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$32,429

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,552KM
VIN 3GKALYEV3NL180233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F6CF77
  • Mileage 34,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Memory Package
STEERING WHEEL
universal home remote
Keyless Start

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Comfort

HEATED

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

Driver Shift Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Wheels
Recovery Hooks
liftgate
MIRRORS
brakes
Front
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
Seat
4-wheel disc
Tire
Mirror
12-Volt
Chassis
P225/65R17 all-season
front and rear outboard seating positions
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
outside heated
power-adjustable
deep-tinted
halogen
spare
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
3-channel programmable
front passenger presence detector
includes garage door opener
front auxiliary
push-button
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
T135/70R16 blackwall
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
rear power programmable
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
dual-stage frontal
and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger
LED signature
front provisions
rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
mounted audio and phone interface
leather-wrapped 4-spoke
All-Wheel Drive System
recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
and roof-rail side-impact
11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size
manual-folding with LED turn signal indicators
hands-free with logo projection
17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Gloss Black aluminum

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$32,429

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

