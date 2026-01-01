Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2022 GMC Terrain

77,530 KM

Details Description Features

$28,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Terrain

Denali Fully Loaded | Leather | Panoramic roof

Watch This Vehicle
13478377

2022 GMC Terrain

Denali Fully Loaded | Leather | Panoramic roof

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 13478377
  2. 13478377
  3. 13478377
Contact Seller

$28,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,530KM
VIN 3GKALXEV5NL224131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,530 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
STEERING WHEEL
Electric rear window defogger
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary audio input jack
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Comfort

HEATED

Mechanical

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

liftgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
rear power programmable
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
7" colour display w/multi-touch
hands-free with logo projection
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG GLC 43 AMG | AWD | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG GLC 43 AMG | AWD | 29,735 KM $58,598 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V Sport Canada Edition | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | New Tires for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Honda CR-V Sport Canada Edition | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | New Tires 87,840 KM $35,226 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Acura RDX Platinum Elite A-Spec Hitch | Leather | HUD | Power Passenger Seat | Navigation for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Acura RDX Platinum Elite A-Spec Hitch | Leather | HUD | Power Passenger Seat | Navigation 29,411 KM $47,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2022 GMC Terrain