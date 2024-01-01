Menu
2022 GMC Yukon XL

57,836 KM

Details

$71,000

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2022 GMC Yukon XL

SLT

2022 GMC Yukon XL

SLT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$71,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,836KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2GKD2NR309987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Satin Steel Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Dark Walnut/Slate
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24406
  • Mileage 57,836 KM

Buy From Home Available

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

$71,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2022 GMC Yukon XL