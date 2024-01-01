$71,000+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Yukon XL
SLT
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$71,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,836KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2GKD2NR309987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray[Satin Steel Metallic]
- Interior Colour Dark Walnut/Slate
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24406
- Mileage 57,836 KM
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
