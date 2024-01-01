$44,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Heartland Mallard
M-32 - BUNK HOUSE
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$44,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
FREE STORAGE TILL SPRING 2024! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 4 consecutive years! 2021-2024! Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!!
Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 4 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023 AND 2024! Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around.
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211
Category: Used Camper
Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.
