2022 Highland Ridge RV Range Lite

FREE WINTER STORAGE FOR 2024/SPRING 2025 ON UNITS PURCHASED!* See dealer for details. No Payments for up to 6 months. Low interest options available! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021-2025! LIKE NEW – LIGHTWEIGHT – FAMILY-FRIENDLY Are you looking for the perfect travel trailer that balances comfort, convenience, and adventure-ready features? Look no further. This 2022 Highland Ridge Range Lite Air 19MBH is the ideal lightweight camper for small families, couples, or solo travelers who want to hit the road without the hassle of a heavy tow. Designed with thoughtful efficiency and modern style, this bunk travel trailer offers everything you need to create unforgettable memories. KEY SPECIFICATIONS: Length: 23’ 6” Dry Weight: Approx. 4,470 lbs GVWR: 5,500 lbs Hitch Weight: 400 lbs Fresh Water Capacity: 55 gallons Gray Water Capacity: 30 gallons Black Water Capacity: 30 gallons Sleeping Capacity: Up to 8 INTERIOR FEATURES – MODERN, FUNCTIONAL, AND COZY Step inside to discover a well-thought-out floor plan designed to maximize space without sacrificing comfort. The Murphy bed setup provides versatility, transforming from a cozy queen-size bed into a spacious sofa during the day. The double-over-double bunk beds ensure plenty of sleeping space for kids or guests. Features Include: Queen Murphy Bed with plush mattress and fold-down sofa for multi-use space Double-over-Double Bunk Beds with privacy curtains—perfect for kids or extra guests Full Kitchen with two-burner cooktop, convection microwave, large sink, and 8 cu. ft. fridge Booth Dinette that easily converts into an additional sleeping space Modern LED Lighting and stylish residential-style cabinetry throughout Ducted A/C (13,500 BTU) and high-efficiency propane furnace (16,000 BTU) for all-season comfort Entertainment System: Bluetooth-capable stereo, LED TV, and indoor/outdoor speakers EXTERIOR & CONSTRUCTION – BUILT FOR ADVENTURE With its rugged yet lightweight design, the Range Lite Air 19MBH is easy to tow and maneuver, making it perfect for weekend getaways or cross-country road trips. The aluminum frame construction and TuffShell™ walls provide durability without extra weight. Exterior Highlights: Power Awning (15’) with LED lighting for relaxing outdoor evenings Rugged Off-Road Tires for added stability on various terrains TuffShell™ Construction – reinforced vacuum-bonded fiberglass walls for extra durability Solar Prep & Roof-Mounted Panel – stay off-grid longer Large Pass-Through Storage for all your adventure gear Rear Roof Ladder for easy maintenance and access Outdoor Griddle & Quick-Connect LP Hookup – perfect for outdoor cooking Backup Camera Prep for added safety while reversing or parking UTILITIES & TECHNOLOGY – OFF-GRID READY The 2022 Highland Ridge Range Lite Air 19MBH comes equipped with everything you need to stay comfortable and connected, whether youre camping at a full-hookup site or boondocking in the wild. Tech & Utility Features: Solar Prep with Roof-Mounted Panel – charge your batteries anywhere Electric Tongue Jack – hassle-free hitching and leveling Fully Enclosed & Heated Underbelly – perfect for cold-weather camping 30-Amp Service with multiple outlets and USB charging ports Wi-Fi Prep – stay connected on the road TOWING & STORAGE – EASY TO HANDLE One of the biggest advantages of this camper is its lightweight, easy-to-tow design. The Range Lite Air 19MBH is perfect for SUVs and smaller trucks, making it a fantastic option for travelers who don’t want the bulk of a larger trailer. Hitch Weight: 400 lbs – Easy to tow Pre-Wired for Backup Camera – Safety on the road Multiple Storage Compartments – Efficiently packed for long-haul trips WHY CHOOSE THIS 2022 RANGE LITE AIR 19MBH? LIKE NEW CONDITION – Lightly used & meticulously maintained PERFECT FOR FAMILIES & ADVENTURERS – Sleeps up to 8 comfortably LIGHTWEIGHT & EASY TO TOW – Ideal for SUVs & mid-size trucks OFF-GRID READY – Solar prep and enclosed underbelly MODERN & FUNCTIONAL DESIGN – Comfortable, stylish, and practical Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025! Dont play the waiting game, our units are in-stock, no pre-order necessary!! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around. Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211 Category: Used Camper Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

