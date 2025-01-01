$34,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Highland Ridge RV Range Lite
Air 19MBH - Bunks
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Stock # RB3083
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
No Payments for up to 6 months. Low interest options available!
LIKE NEW – LIGHTWEIGHT – FAMILY-FRIENDLY
Are you looking for the perfect travel trailer that balances comfort, convenience, and adventure-ready features? Look no further. This 2022 Highland Ridge Range Lite Air 19MBH is the ideal lightweight camper for small families, couples, or solo travelers who want to hit the road without the hassle of a heavy tow. Designed with thoughtful efficiency and modern style, this bunk travel trailer offers everything you need to create unforgettable memories.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS:
Length: 23’ 6”
Dry Weight: Approx. 4,470 lbs
GVWR: 5,500 lbs
Hitch Weight: 400 lbs
Fresh Water Capacity: 55 gallons
Gray Water Capacity: 30 gallons
Black Water Capacity: 30 gallons
Sleeping Capacity: Up to 8
INTERIOR FEATURES – MODERN, FUNCTIONAL, AND COZY
Step inside to discover a well-thought-out floor plan designed to maximize space without sacrificing comfort. The Murphy bed setup provides versatility, transforming from a cozy queen-size bed into a spacious sofa during the day. The double-over-double bunk beds ensure plenty of sleeping space for kids or guests.
Features Include:
Queen Murphy Bed with plush mattress and fold-down sofa for multi-use space
Double-over-Double Bunk Beds with privacy curtains—perfect for kids or extra guests
Full Kitchen with two-burner cooktop, convection microwave, large sink, and 8 cu. ft. fridge
Booth Dinette that easily converts into an additional sleeping space
Modern LED Lighting and stylish residential-style cabinetry throughout
Ducted A/C (13,500 BTU) and high-efficiency propane furnace (16,000 BTU) for all-season comfort
Entertainment System: Bluetooth-capable stereo, LED TV, and indoor/outdoor speakers
EXTERIOR & CONSTRUCTION – BUILT FOR ADVENTURE
With its rugged yet lightweight design, the Range Lite Air 19MBH is easy to tow and maneuver, making it perfect for weekend getaways or cross-country road trips. The aluminum frame construction and TuffShell™ walls provide durability without extra weight.
Exterior Highlights:
Power Awning (15'’) with LED lighting for relaxing outdoor evenings
Rugged Off-Road Tires for added stability on various terrains
TuffShell™ Construction – reinforced vacuum-bonded fiberglass walls for extra durability
Solar Prep & Roof-Mounted Panel – stay off-grid longer
Large Pass-Through Storage for all your adventure gear
Rear Roof Ladder for easy maintenance and access
Outdoor Griddle & Quick-Connect LP Hookup – perfect for outdoor cooking
Backup Camera Prep for added safety while reversing or parking
UTILITIES & TECHNOLOGY – OFF-GRID READY
The 2022 Highland Ridge Range Lite Air 19MBH comes equipped with everything you need to stay comfortable and connected, whether you're camping at a full-hookup site or boondocking in the wild.
Tech & Utility Features:
Solar Prep with Roof-Mounted Panel – charge your batteries anywhere
Electric Tongue Jack – hassle-free hitching and leveling
Fully Enclosed & Heated Underbelly – perfect for cold-weather camping
30-Amp Service with multiple outlets and USB charging ports
Wi-Fi Prep – stay connected on the road
TOWING & STORAGE – EASY TO HANDLE
One of the biggest advantages of this camper is its lightweight, easy-to-tow design. The Range Lite Air 19MBH is perfect for SUVs and smaller trucks, making it a fantastic option for travelers who don’t want the bulk of a larger trailer.
Hitch Weight: 400 lbs – Easy to tow
Pre-Wired for Backup Camera – Safety on the road
Multiple Storage Compartments – Efficiently packed for long-haul trips
WHY CHOOSE THIS 2022 RANGE LITE AIR 19MBH?
LIKE NEW CONDITION – Lightly used & meticulously maintained
PERFECT FOR FAMILIES & ADVENTURERS – Sleeps up to 8 comfortably
LIGHTWEIGHT & EASY TO TOW – Ideal for SUVs & mid-size trucks
OFF-GRID READY – Solar prep and enclosed underbelly
MODERN & FUNCTIONAL DESIGN – Comfortable, stylish, and practical
Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025! Don't play the waiting game, our units are in-stock, no pre-order necessary!! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around.
Category: Used Camper
