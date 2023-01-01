Menu
2022 Honda Accord

40,134 KM

204-272-6161

Hybrid EX

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

40,134KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10471254
  • Stock #: 23408
  • VIN: 1HGCV3F46NA800184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Crystal Black Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,134 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

