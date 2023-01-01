Menu
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model. Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176

2022 Honda Civic

42,240 KM

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

Sport

2022 Honda Civic

Sport

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

42,240KM
Used
VIN 2HGFE2F58NH101835

  • Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5CEMB
  • Mileage 42,240 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
3.94 Axle Ratio
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC -inc: Port injection
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
HondaLink Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" colour touchscreen, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) an...

Metallic Paint
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Tires: 235/40R18 91W AS
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
BMW Assist eCall Emergency S.O.S
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
7" colour touchscreen
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and 3 USB device connector
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

2022 Honda Civic